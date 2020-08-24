Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zoom says service restored after U.S. users hit by partial outage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 12:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The online music festival during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

Video-conferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday it had restored service to its U.S. users after a partial outage left many unable to log in to work meetings or attend school classes remotely.

The San Jose, California-based company has experienced a surge in usage during the coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people turn to it for work meetings, school, social events including weddings and to otherwise stay connected while isolating themselves. Many schools that turned to remote instruction have used Zoom for classes.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed nearly 17,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom earlier in the day.

"We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. Users are now also able to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, and manage their service on the Zoom website. We are currently monitoring to ensure that these services are operational," Zoom said on its website. (https://bit.ly/3aR1Fly)

The company did not provide details on the cause of outage.

Zoom's stock has risen more than eight-fold since its initial public offering last year and four-fold so far in 2020, but it was down 2.9% after falling as much as 5.4% in earlier Monday.

Zoom competes with Cisco Systems Inc's Webex, Microsoft Corp's Teams and Alphabet Inc's Google Meet platform for paying customers, particularly enterprises, while offering a free version to customers.

Zoom had 300 million daily meeting participants in April, the latest figures disclosed.

Even as its usage has soared, Zoom has come under fire over privacy and security issues, including incidents of "Zoom bombing" in which uninvited users entered and disrupted meetings. It has since rolled out major upgrades, including end-to-end encryption for video calls.

Although a California company, Zoom has big research and development centers in China with hundreds of employees, according to a filing it made to the U.S. government.

"For sustained growth to continue, it (Zoom) will have to show investors that it can be relied on to ensure its core customers don't drift towards the likes of Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco's Webex," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets commentator at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"As Zoom fatigue sets in and the pandemic eases, it's even more important that the company demonstrates its systems are secure, if it's to be seen as a long-term player in this competitive market," Streeter added.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage.

"Zoom having a world wide outage for the first day of school, so 2020!" Twitter user Anthony Slaughter wrote.

By Subrat Patnaik and Munsif Vengattil

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.60% 1584.28 Delayed Quote.17.63%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.26% 42.14 Delayed Quote.-11.91%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -0.30% 1685 Delayed Quote.-12.66%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.41% 213.91 Delayed Quote.35.08%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -2.17% 283.2595 Delayed Quote.325.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
12:53pZoom says service restored after U.S. users hit by partial outage
RE
10:22aZoom says service restored after U.S. users hit by partial outage
RE
08/21CISCO : CMS Corporation announces deploying Sonitrol Network Protection powered ..
AQ
08/20CISCO : Executive Platform
AQ
08/19PING BEWARE : Riot Games Partners With Cisco To Power LoL Esports
PR
08/17CISCO : Launches SD-WAN Cloud Interconnect Ecosystem with Megaport
PU
08/17SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : increases rewards for edge-selling partners
AQ
08/17APPDYNAMICS : Announces SAP Peak, Delivering Deep Visibility Into SAP Landscapes..
BU
08/17Saudi PIF boosts trading team to back opportunistic buying strategy
RE
08/14TWITTER, KODAK, GENERAL MOTORS : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 237 M - -
Net income 2020 11 121 M - -
Net cash 2020 13 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 75 900
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 49,96 $
Last Close Price 42,25 $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Chief Operations
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.91%178 392
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.95%42 507
ERICSSON AB22.46%38 057
NOKIA OYJ27.84%27 937
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.72%25 794
ZTE CORPORATION8.76%23 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group