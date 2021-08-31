Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/31 04:32:00 pm
58.6 USD   -0.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months as searing growth tapers off

08/31/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Zoom logo

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc shares tumbled nearly 17% on Tuesday, after the video conferencing company signaled a faster-than-expected drop in demand and analysts questioned its future plans as people return to office.

Zoom and other video conferencing services such as Cisco, Microsoft's Teams and Salesforce's Slack raked in millions of new users as the pandemic forced people to work, study and communicate with friends and family remotely.

With easing pandemic curbs, Zoom will need to find new avenues for growth. The company already made a $14.7 billion bet on Five9 in July to bolster its contact center business.

Analysts said it would take a few quarters for Zoom to return to its true underlying growth rate.

"There are significant questions outstanding regarding how new customer demand and customer churn rates will stabilize in the core business following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions," analysts at Daiwa Capital wrote in a note.

Zoom forecast current-quarter revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.020 billion on Monday, indicating a rise of about 31%, compared with multiple-fold growth rates in 2020.


GRAPHIC: Zoom's revenue growth set to slow further -

At least six brokerages cut their price targets on Zoom, according to Refinitiv data, with Piper Sandler being the most bearish - slashing its price target by over $100 to $369.

Shares of the company fell by the most in more than nine months to close at $289.50 on Tuesday.

The company's shares rallied to stratospheric highs since February last year, with its valuation touching $175 billion in October. Since then, the shares have eased and Zoom's current capitalization is half of the October peak.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Chavi Mehta, Writing by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.19% 59.02 Delayed Quote.32.13%
FIVE9, INC. -14.39% 158.23 Delayed Quote.5.98%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.56% 301.88 Delayed Quote.36.49%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -16.69% 289.5 Delayed Quote.3.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 721 M - -
Net income 2021 10 482 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 249 B 249 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 59,13 $
Average target price 59,75 $
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.32.13%249 186
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.43.81%41 410
ERICSSON5.35%39 753
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.14%35 362
NOKIA OYJ64.14%34 460
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.28.06%28 546