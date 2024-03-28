Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - CISCOM Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) ("Ciscom" or "the Company"), which actively invests in, acquires, and manages companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, under its corporate profile on www.sedarplus.ca. As expected, Ciscom received a clean audit report. Ciscom delivered solid growth and results including positive cash flows from operations for 2023.

In 2023, Ciscom's revenues surged to $35.2 million, up 138% from $14.8 million in the previous year, primarily driven by the strategic acquisition of Prospect Media Group, completed on September 30, 2022. This substantial revenue growth underscores CISCOM's successful expansion and integration strategy.

Gross profit for the year stood at $6.9 million, a 200% increase from $2.3 million in 2022, with gross margins improving to 19.6% from 15.6%. This improvement, amounting to a 26.2% year-over-year increase, reflects the successful retirement of low-margin projects and the realization of cost synergies through efficient procurement and operational initiatives, a notable achievement in a challenging economic landscape.

The Company achieved a cash-adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) of $1.34 million in 2023, compared to a net cash-adjusted operating loss of $0.37 million in 2022, marking an impressive year-over-year improvement of $1.71 million. This performance attests to the effectiveness of Ciscom's cost reduction initiatives, which have saved $625k annually across various operational areas.

Although Ciscom reported a net loss of $1.461 million for 2023, slightly improving from a net loss of $1.545 million in 2022, the year's expenses included $537k in restructuring costs and $208k in non-recurring expenses. The Company also faced significant non-cash expenses totaling $2.4 million, including share-based compensation, intangible assets amortization and provision for loan loss, among others. Nonetheless, the operations generated positive cash flows of $1.3 million in 2023, a significant turnaround from a cash use of $0.9 million in the previous year.

Ciscom continues to be in good standing with its banking partners, reflecting the Company's solid and rigorous financial management and governance. Looking ahead, Ciscom is poised for further growth, with a focus on client-centric services and a commitment to operational excellence.

Michel Pepin, President & CFO of Ciscom, shared his enthusiasm for the company's growth, stating, "Despite the hurdles posed by the economic environment, our team's unwavering commitment to excellence has not only preserved but enhanced our service quality. Our balanced approach of nurturing recurring sales, pursuing organic growth, and executing strategic acquisitions has fortified our position for sustained prosperity. The amalgamation of our innovative technology and the unparalleled dedication of our team forms the bedrock of our competitive advantage and relevance in the market. This synergy propelled us to a stellar close of the year, setting a robust foundation for the future."

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures, in particular, EBITDA, calculated as total operating income (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, other non-cash expenses. The closest comparable IFRS measure is total operating income (loss). Such measures are standard practices for emerging companies with significant non-cash items as part of management disclosures.

The Company believes that this measure provides investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes this financial measure is important in evaluating the Company's performance, it is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

For a full definition of non-IFRS financial measures used herein to their nearest IFRS equivalents, please see the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

About Ciscom Corp.

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group.

For more information, visit http://www.ciscomcorp.com

