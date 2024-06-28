Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On June 24, 2024, we received a letter from the listing qualifications staff (the "Staff") of Nasdaq providing notification that the bid price of our common stock had closed below $1.00 per share for the previous 30 consecutive business days and our common stock no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), we have 180 calendar days or until December 23, 2024, to regain compliance. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of our common stock must be $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time before December 23, 2024.

If we do not regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) by December 23, 2024, we may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, we would need to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement, and would need to provide written notice of our intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears to the Staff that we will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if we are otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq would notify us that our securities would be subject to delisting. In the event of such notification, we may appeal the Staff's determination to delist our securities, but there can be no assurance the Staff would grant our request for continued listing.

The Nasdaq notification has no immediate effect on the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. We intend to actively monitor the bid price of our common stock and our minimum market value of listed securities and will consider options available to us to achieve compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules. There can be no assurance that we will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with the other listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market.

If our common stock ultimately were to be delisted for any reason, it could negatively impact us by (i) reducing the liquidity and market price of our common stock; (ii) reducing the number of investors willing to hold or acquire our common stock; (ii) limiting our ability to use a registration statement to offer and sell freely tradable securities, thereby preventing us from accessing the public capital markets; and (iv) impairing our ability to provide equity incentives to our employees.

Certain information contained in this report consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words such as "will," "would," "may," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. For example, there can be no assurance that we will regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement during any compliance period or in the future, or otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, that we will be eligible for a second compliance period, or that Nasdaq will grant us any relief from delisting as necessary or that we can ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief. The forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date of this report and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in information, events or circumstances after the date of this report, unless required by law.