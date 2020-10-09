Log in
CIT : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/09/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced it plans to issue its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the CIT News website. The presentation and financial supplements will be posted in the Presentations & Events section of CIT's Investor Relations website shortly thereafter.

CIT plans to host a conference call and audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the company's performance, followed by a question and answer session.

Call-in Numbers
U.S. Toll Free:             888-317-6003
International:               412-317-6061
Canada Toll Free:       866-284-3684
Elite Entry Code:         7792938
Webcast:                     cit.com/investor

Please dial-in to the call or connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to register and/or download any necessary software.

Conference Replay
US Toll Free:               1-877-344-7529
International Toll:         1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free:       1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 10149056
Webcast:                     cit.com/investor

Information in CIT's earnings release and comments made by management during the conference call described in this release speak only as of the date and time of such call. CIT expressly disclaims and undertakes no responsibility to update or alter such information based on new information, future events or otherwise.

About CIT:

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

Contacts

MEDIA RELATIONS: 

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Gina Proia 

Barbara Callahan

212-771-6008 

973-740-5058

Gina.Proia@cit.com 

Barbara.Callahan@cit.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301149654.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
