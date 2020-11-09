Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of CIT Group, Inc. - CIT

11/09/2020 | 11:04am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating CIT Group, Inc. ("CIT" or the "Company") (CIT) relating to its proposed acquisition by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of FCNCA per share of CIT common stock.

The investigation focuses on whether CIT Group, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/cit-group-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing.  Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions.  Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer.  Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019).  Also, in 2019 we recovered money for shareholders in 6 mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in CIT Group, Inc. and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2020 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-cit-group-inc---cit-301168807.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2020
