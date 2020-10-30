SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SBPH, CIT, CCR, and MOBL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) in connection with SBPH's merger with F-star Therapeutics Limited ("F-star"), pursuant to which SBPH will acquire F-star through a reverse merger. Upon closing of the transaction, SBPH stockholders will own 38.8% of the combined company. If you own SBPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sbph/

CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("FCNCA"). Under the terms of the agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of FCNCA common stock for each share of CIT that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $28.69 based upon FCNCA's October 30 closing price of $462.70. If you own CIT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cit/

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCR by CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX"), pursuant to which CEIX will acquire the minority units of CCR that it does not already own. Under the terms of the agreement, CCR unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CEIX for each CCR unit that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $2.77, based upon CEIX's October 30, 2020 closing price of $3.79. If you own CCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ccr/

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ivanti, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MOBL shareholders will receive $7.05 in cash for each MOBL share that they own. If you own MOBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/MOBL/

