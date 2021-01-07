Log in
CIT Group Inc.    CIT

CIT GROUP INC.

(CIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VSPR, CIT, ACAM, and CBMG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

01/07/2021 | 04:43pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held The HydraFacial Company ("HydraFacial").  Under the terms of the agreement, VSPR will acquire HydraFacial through a reverse merger that will result in HydraFacial becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own VSPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vspr/  

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("FCNCA").  Under the terms of the agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 FCNCA shares for each CIT share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $39.03 based upon FCNCA's January 6, 2021 closing price of $629.55.  If you own CIT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cit/   

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM) in connection with the company's proposed merger with CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz").  Under the terms of the agreement, ACAM will acquire CarLotz through a reverse merger that will result in CarLotz becoming a public company.  If you own ACAM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/acam/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by an entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, members of the company's management, and a consortium of investors.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of CBMG common stock that they own.  If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-vspr-cit-acam-and-cbmg-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301203042.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
