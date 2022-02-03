Citadel, Saba gain in January as market drop left many hedge funds with losses

BOSTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hedge funds Citadel and Saba
Capital Management sidestepped January's stock market selloff to
post gains as many other firms started the year off in the red,
investors in the funds said on Thursday.
Ken Griffin's Citadel told investors that its multi-strategy
flagship Wellington fund gained 4.71% last month. The firm's
global fixed income fund returned 4.91%. A spokesman declined to
comment.
Boaz Weinstein's Saba performed even better. The fund, which
often delivers big gains during times of market turmoil,
returned roughly 7% in January, an investor said. A spokeswoman
could not be reached for comment.
Israel Englander's Millennium Management also ended the
month with gains, posting a 1.72% return, an investor said. A
representative did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
January marked a difficult start to the year with many hedge
funds, especially ones that invested heavily in technology
stocks, posting double digit losses for the month.
Fears of interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions
between Russia and Ukraine weighed on trading, leaving the
broader S&P 500 down 5.3% for the month, its worst monthly
performance since dropping 12.5% in March 2020 at the start of
the pandemic.
Firms like Citadel and Millennium which have teams of
traders that concentrate on different investments can sometimes
weather these kind of declines better.
But Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, which also
employs teams of traders, ended January with a 1.26% loss, an
investor said. A representative did not respond to a request for
comment.
