The Citadel fund is now up 4.19% for the year, according to an investor in the fund.

Its other portfolios also reported gains, the investor said.

Citadel's Tactical Trading fund is up 5.46% for the year and its Equities fund is up 4.56% for the year while the Global Fixed Income fund reported a gain of 1.77% for the year, the person who is not permitted to discuss performance publicly said.

A Citadel representative declined to comment.

