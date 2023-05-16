CSE Bulletin: Delist - Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (FIOR)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 mai/May 2023) - The common shares of Fiore Cannabis Ltd. will be delisted from the CSE at market close on May 16, 2023.

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. is currently suspended. See bulletin 2022-1116.

Les actions ordinaires de Fiore Cannabis Ltd. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture des marchés le 16 mai 2023.

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. est actuellement suspendu. Voir bulletin 2022-1116.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 16 mai/May 2023 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FIOR

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.