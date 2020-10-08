Citation Growth Corp. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) - Citation Growth Corp. (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: CGOTF) ("Citation" or the "Company"), a licensed multi-state cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dylan Rexing to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Rexing is a respected businessman, serving as the President and CEO of Rexing Companies, an Evansville-based network of family owned and operated businesses specializing in transportation and logistics. As the fifth generation running his family's business, Mr. Rexing has had the opportunity to start his business career at an early age while learning the value of hard work, balancing the virtues of a family-run business and pairing these both with fiscal responsibility.

Mr. Rexing graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. His education and prior experience in his family business saw Mr. Rexing excel in many roles: Accounting as well as Sales and Operations Manager before taking on his current role as President where he has expanded the Group of Companies into the full scope of transportation services it has become today.

Erik Anderson, CEO of Citation, highlighted Mr. Rexing's suitability for a Board seat due to his multifaceted experience in business management, including areas of accounting, finance, project management, system implementations, acquisitions, sales, logistics and supply chain management. "Mr. Rexing is a strong, young and accomplished business professional that will add depth to our Board," commented Mr. Anderson. "His demonstrated business success will fortify our company's ability to deliver and his strategic thinking, including his close ties to many long-time Citation investors, provides confidence that we are moving forward with our plan."

Rexing also has a passion for community engagement as he currently volunteers for various community non-profit organizations, serving as a board member for a select few. A very proud moment for Mr. Rexing was his ability to intertwine business with corporate social responsibility by giving back to his community. He did so by being instrumental in the decision to construct a Solar Farm, currently the largest non-utility owned in his town, that provides unused residual energy for the communal benefit. Dylan and his wife, Alexandra, have one daughter, Loretta, and reside in Southwest, Indiana. When not adding benefit to the business world and community, Mr. Rexing and his family enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.

About Citation Growth Corp.

Citation Growth Corp. (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: CGOTF) is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the development of medical and recreational cannabis products since 2014. Citation has expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production and retail offerings in our key North American legal jurisdictions Nevada, California, Washington and British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.citationgrowth.com.

