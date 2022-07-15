Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  CITBA Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CBAF   US1730241007

CITBA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CBAF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:10 2022-06-30 pm EDT
28.00 USD   -1.06%
07:34aCITBA FINANCIAL : Interim Financial Statement (unaudited) for Jun 2022
PU
04/15CITBA FINANCIAL : Interim Financial Statement (unaudited) for Mar 2022
PU
03/18CITBA FINANCIAL : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Materials
PU
Summary 
Summary

CITBA Financial : Interim Financial Statement (unaudited) for Jun 2022

07/15/2022 | 07:34am EDT
CITBA Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

2022

2021

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

Interest-bearing demand deposits

Federal funds sold

Cash and cash equivalents

Investment securities

Available for sale

Held to maturity

Total investment securitites

Loans held for sale

Loans

Allowance for loan and lease losses

Net loans

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

Premises and equipment

Interest receivable

Other assets

Total assets

$

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

Interest-bearing

Total deposits

Short-term borrowings

Interest payable

Other liabilities

Total liabilities

$

Stockholders' Equity

Perferred stock, non-voting $10 par value

Authorized and unissued - 35,000 shares

$

Common stock, $1 stated value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 1,757,504, 1,794,104 and 1,826,038 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

Retained earnings

Current income

Accumulated other comprehensive gain/(loss)

Total stockholders' equity

$

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,621

$

5,563

$

6,547

143,439

161,861

158,664

-

-

-

149,059

167,424

165,211

153,860

125,042

108,294

-

-

-

153,860

125,042

108,294

1,518

1,552

395

328,936

332,330

349,533

(4,336)

(4,364)

(4,648)

324,601

327,966

344,885

1,459

1,643

1,643

10,128

10,326

10,176

1,881

1,703

1,702

3,600

1,609

1,161

646,106

$

637,265

$

633,467

158,919

$

160,448

$

146,243

434,361

412,319

421,505

593,279

572,767

567,747

-

-

-

19

21

26

1,373

2,468

3,012

594,672

$

575,255

$

570,785

-

$

-

$

-

831

867

899

4,221

4,309

4,386

51,957

49,006

50,380

1,839

4,511

2,632

(7,413)

3,316

4,386

51,435

$

62,010

$

62,682

646,106

$

637,265

$

633,467

CITBA Financial Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest Income

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Loans receivable

$

3,323

$

3,534

$

6,667

$

7,293

Investment securities

Taxable

542

375

950

760

Tax-exempt

342

259

640

509

Other interest income

311

33

373

58

Dividends

11

2

25

10

Total interest income

4,529

4,203

8,654

8,630

Interest Expense

Deposits

203

253

404

559

Short-term borrowings

0

-

0

-

Total interest expense

203

253

404

559

Net Interest Income

4,326

3,950

8,250

8,071

Provision for Loan Losses

(57)

(150)

(27)

(99)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

4,382

4,100

8,277

8,171

Other Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

237

158

473

307

Card services income

484

476

947

920

Other customer fees

142

161

313

341

Gain / (Loss) on loans sold

149

306

352

1,017

Gain / (Loss) on other assets

0

82

1

81

Other income

1

1

130

113

Total other income

1,013

1,183

2,215

2,779

Other Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

2,444

2,257

4,942

4,493

Premises and equipment expenses

502

391

1,018

838

Data processing fees

372

381

741

753

Deposit insurance premium

44

41

88

82

Printing and office supplies

21

35

46

60

Postage and courier services

52

47

105

95

Card services expense

106

102

222

193

Marketing

66

63

129

122

Loan Expense

51

24

74

39

Other expenses

490

521

938

958

Total other expense

4,148

3,862

8,302

7,633

Income/(Loss) Before Income Tax

1,247

1,421

2,190

3,317

Income tax expense/(benefit)

206

281

351

685

Net Income/(Loss)

$

1,041

$

1,140

$

1,839

$

2,632

Net income per share - basic

$

0.59

$

0.62

$

1.03

$

1.43

Net income per share - diluted

0.59

0.62

1.03

1.43

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

1,769,412

1,832,984

1,781,607

1,842,085

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

1,769,412

1,832,984

1,781,607

1,842,085

Disclaimer

CITBA Financial Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart CITBA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CITBA Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Keith A. Lindauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Larry R. Heydon Chairman
Cory Palmer Chief Information Officer
Mike Polley Senior Vice President-Operations & Facilities