CITBA Financial : Interim Financial Statement (unaudited) for Jun 2022
CITBA Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2022
2021
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
Interest-bearing demand deposits
Federal funds sold
Cash and cash equivalents
Investment securities
Available for sale
Held to maturity
Total investment securitites
Loans held for sale
Loans
Allowance for loan and lease losses
Net loans
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
Premises and equipment
Interest receivable
Other assets
Total assets
$
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
Interest-bearing
Total deposits
Short-term borrowings
Interest payable
Other liabilities
Total liabilities
$
Stockholders' Equity
Perferred stock, non-voting $10 par value
Authorized and unissued - 35,000 shares
$
Common stock, $1 stated value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized; 1,757,504, 1,794,104 and 1,826,038 shares
issued and outstanding, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
Retained earnings
Current income
Accumulated other comprehensive gain/(loss)
Total stockholders' equity
$
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,621
$
5,563
$
6,547
143,439
161,861
158,664
-
-
-
149,059
167,424
165,211
153,860
125,042
108,294
-
-
-
153,860
125,042
108,294
1,518
1,552
395
328,936
332,330
349,533
(4,336)
(4,364)
(4,648)
324,601
327,966
344,885
1,459
1,643
1,643
10,128
10,326
10,176
1,881
1,703
1,702
3,600
1,609
1,161
646,106
$
637,265
$
633,467
158,919
$
160,448
$
146,243
434,361
412,319
421,505
593,279
572,767
567,747
-
-
-
19
21
26
1,373
2,468
3,012
594,672
$
575,255
$
570,785
-
$
-
$
-
831
867
899
4,221
4,309
4,386
51,957
49,006
50,380
1,839
4,511
2,632
(7,413)
3,316
4,386
51,435
$
62,010
$
62,682
646,106
$
637,265
$
633,467
CITBA Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Loans receivable
$
3,323
$
3,534
$
6,667
$
7,293
Investment securities
Taxable
542
375
950
760
Tax-exempt
342
259
640
509
Other interest income
311
33
373
58
Dividends
11
2
25
10
Total interest income
4,529
4,203
8,654
8,630
Interest Expense
Deposits
203
253
404
559
Short-term borrowings
0
-
0
-
Total interest expense
203
253
404
559
Net Interest Income
4,326
3,950
8,250
8,071
Provision for Loan Losses
(57)
(150)
(27)
(99)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
4,382
4,100
8,277
8,171
Other Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
237
158
473
307
Card services income
484
476
947
920
Other customer fees
142
161
313
341
Gain / (Loss) on loans sold
149
306
352
1,017
Gain / (Loss) on other assets
0
82
1
81
Other income
1
1
130
113
Total other income
1,013
1,183
2,215
2,779
Other Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,444
2,257
4,942
4,493
Premises and equipment expenses
502
391
1,018
838
Data processing fees
372
381
741
753
Deposit insurance premium
44
41
88
82
Printing and office supplies
21
35
46
60
Postage and courier services
52
47
105
95
Card services expense
106
102
222
193
Marketing
66
63
129
122
Loan Expense
51
24
74
39
Other expenses
490
521
938
958
Total other expense
4,148
3,862
8,302
7,633
Income/(Loss) Before Income Tax
1,247
1,421
2,190
3,317
Income tax expense/(benefit)
206
281
351
685
Net Income/(Loss)
$
1,041
$
1,140
$
1,839
$
2,632
Net income per share - basic
$
0.59
$
0.62
$
1.03
$
1.43
Net income per share - diluted
0.59
0.62
1.03
1.43
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
1,769,412
1,832,984
1,781,607
1,842,085
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
1,769,412
1,832,984
1,781,607
1,842,085
Disclaimer
CITBA Financial Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:33:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITBA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chart CITBA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week