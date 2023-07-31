Application for admission to trading 31.07.2023 14:31:58 (local time)
BSE has received an application for admission to trading of an issue of warrants on the Exchange Traded Products Segment of the BSE Main Market as follows:
- Issuer: Green Industry Properties REIT-Sofia
- ISIN of the issue of warrants: BG9200001238
- BSE code of the warrants issued: GIPW
- Amount of the issue: 44,200,000 warrants
The Prospectus is available on the website of the Exchange.
