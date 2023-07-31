31.07.2023 14:31:58 (local time)

BSE has received an application for admission to trading of an issue of warrants on the Exchange Traded Products Segment of the BSE Main Market as follows:

- Issuer: Green Industry Properties REIT-Sofia

- ISIN of the issue of warrants: BG9200001238

- BSE code of the warrants issued: GIPW

- Amount of the issue: 44,200,000 warrants

The Prospectus is available on the website of the Exchange.

