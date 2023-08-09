Citi Properties ADSITS is a Bulgaria-based real estate investment trust, licensed by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission. It specializes in the securitization of real estate. The Company invests in the real estate sector by purchasing titles and other rights over land and real estate. Citi Properties ADSITS acquires property rights on self-contained individual properties, land, multifunctional administrative, residential, industrial and commercial buildings in Sofia in order to renovate, lease, rent or sell them.

Sector Diversified REITs