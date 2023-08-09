Insider information 09.08.2023 09:50:16 (local time)
Company: Green Industry Properties REIT-Sofia (GIPW)
Green Industry Properties REIT received a request from the warrant holders to convene a General Meeting of the holders of warrants, ISIN BG9200001238, for decision-making on the warrant exercise.
