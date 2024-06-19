Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), a leading specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and multicultural families in the United States, has announced the grant winners of its 4th Annual Black History Makers program.

Managed by the Citi Trends CitiCares Council, which oversees change initiatives for the company’s customers and employees, the Black History Makers program increases awareness of Black-owned businesses and recognizes entrepreneurs positively impacting their communities. As a tangible show of encouragement and investment, the program awards ten $5,000 grants to Black business owners doing exceptional work. This year, the grant winners are:

Artika Tyner – Planting People Growing Justice Press and Bookstore, Saint Paul, MN; www.ppgjbooks.com

Ashley Hamilton – Not Your Average Size, Irving, IL; nyasize.com

Brittany Jenkins – Color Me Brown, Gastonia, NC; colormebrown.org

Crystal Swain-Bates – Goldest Karat Publishing, Atlanta, GA; goldestkarat.com

Ezinne Iroanya – SKNMUSE, Encino, CA; sknmuse.com

Kasi Nayles – For the Few LLC, Houston, TX; forthefewintimates.com

Melissa Jagessar – Cali Meets NYC, Lake Worth, FL; calimeetsNYC.co

Michelle Cadore – DA SPOT NYC, Brooklyn, NY; daspotnyc.com

Pheobe Ash – Curly Sister Inc., Renton, WI; curlysister.com

Shouneqa James – Pocketbook Cysters, Dania, FL

Ken Seipel, interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We received an impressive number of applications this year for our Black History Makers program, reflecting the countless talented Black entrepreneurs in this country. We’re excited to announce this year’s winners who have each developed special businesses. Their accomplishments to date are inspiring and Citi Trends is honored to be part of their growth. Congratulations to all of our winners!”

To learn more about the 2024 grant winners, visit: https://cititrends.com/bhm-winners-2024.

About Citi Trends:

The Company operates 597 stores located in 33 states. For more information, visit cititrends.com or your local store.

