Citi Trends Announces 4th Annual Black History Makers Grant Winners
June 19, 2024 at 06:46 am EDT
Share
Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), a leading specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and multicultural families in the United States, has announced the grant winners of its 4th Annual Black History Makers program.
Managed by the Citi Trends CitiCares Council, which oversees change initiatives for the company’s customers and employees, the Black History Makers program increases awareness of Black-owned businesses and recognizes entrepreneurs positively impacting their communities. As a tangible show of encouragement and investment, the program awards ten $5,000 grants to Black business owners doing exceptional work. This year, the grant winners are:
Artika Tyner – Planting People Growing Justice Press and Bookstore, Saint Paul, MN; www.ppgjbooks.com
Ashley Hamilton – Not Your Average Size, Irving, IL; nyasize.com
Brittany Jenkins – Color Me Brown, Gastonia, NC; colormebrown.org
Ken Seipel, interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We received an impressive number of applications this year for our Black History Makers program, reflecting the countless talented Black entrepreneurs in this country. We’re excited to announce this year’s winners who have each developed special businesses. Their accomplishments to date are inspiring and Citi Trends is honored to be part of their growth. Congratulations to all of our winners!”
To learn more about the 2024 grant winners, visit: https://cititrends.com/bhm-winners-2024.
About Citi Trends:
Citi Trends, Inc. is a leading specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and multicultural families in the United States. The Company operates 597 stores located in 33 states. For more information, visit cititrends.com or your local store.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619132702/en/
Citi Trends, Inc. is a specialty retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends primarily for African American and multicultural families in the United States. The Company operates over 602 stores located in 33 states. It offers a range of merchandise, including a range of apparel for juniors, missy and women (plus size), including sportswear, outerwear, sleepwear, lingerie and scrubs; selection of apparel for men and big men, including sportswear and outerwear; an assortment of basics, fashion and trends for boys up to size 20 and girls up to size 16 and also, sizes for newborns, infants and toddlers, as well as kids uniforms and accessories; fashionable handbags, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry and watches for men and women, underwear and socks for the entire family, as well as beauty and fragrance offerings for women and men; home goods for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and decorative accessories, and casual and dress footwear in sizes for men, ladies and kids.