Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Citi Trends, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTRN   US17306X1028

CITI TRENDS, INC.

(CTRN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
25.66 USD   -3.39%
04:19pCiti Trends Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02/23Citi Trends Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09Citi Trends Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citi Trends Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/09/2023 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) today announced plans to release its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2928. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 28, 2023, by dialing (800) 633-8284 and entering the passcode, 22026341.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on March 21, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. is a leading specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 609 stores located in 33 states. For more information, visit www.cititrends.com or your local store.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CITI TRENDS, INC.
04:19pCiti Trends Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Confer..
BU
02/23Citi Trends Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09Citi Trends Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09GUIDANCE: (CTRN) CITI TRENDS Expects Q4 EPS Range $0.78 - $0.86
MT
01/09Citi Trends Announces 2022 Holiday Sales Results
BU
01/09Citi Trends, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Second Half of ..
CI
01/09Citi Trends, Inc. Reports Sales Results for the Nine-Weeks Ending December 31, 2022
CI
2022CITI TRENDS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2022Top Midday Gainers
MT
2022Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Climb Premarket Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITI TRENDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 794 M - -
Net income 2023 58,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 99,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,70x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 216 M 216 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart CITI TRENDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citi Trends, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITI TRENDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 26,56 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David N. Makuen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heather Plutino Chief Financial Officer
Peter R. Sachse Executive Chairman
James A. Dunn Senior Vice President-Store Operations
Ivy D. Council Chief Compliance Officer & EVP-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITI TRENDS, INC.0.30%216
INDITEX17.26%95 801
KERING21.96%74 882
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.9.84%65 989
ROSS STORES, INC.-6.06%37 550
HENNES & MAURITZ AB20.01%20 553