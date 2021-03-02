Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Citi Trends, Inc.    CTRN

CITI TRENDS, INC.

(CTRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citi Trends : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/02/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) today announced plans to release its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2935. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 23, 2021, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21990556.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on March 16, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 585 stores located in 33 states. Citi Trends’ website address is www.cititrends.com. CTRN-G


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CITI TRENDS, INC.
06:46aCITI TRENDS  : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release ..
BU
02/23CITI TRENDS  : Craig-Hallum Starts Citi Trends at Buy with $93 Price Target
MT
02/18CITI TRENDS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
02/18CITI TRENDS  : Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update
BU
01/28CITI TRENDS  : CITIcares Powered by Citi Trends Launches Black History Makers
BU
01/12Equities Edge Higher in Early US Trading After Monday's Losses as Traders Wei..
MT
01/12CITI TRENDS  : Sees Q4 Comparable-Store Sales Growth in Low Double-Digit Range, ..
MT
01/12CITI TRENDS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
01/12CITI TRENDS  : Earnings Flash (CTRN) CITI TRENDS Expects Q4 EPS $1.22-$1.32
MT
01/12CITI TRENDS  : Announces 2020 Holiday Sales Results and Updates Long-term Strate..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 783 M - -
Net income 2021 23,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 812 M 812 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 350
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart CITI TRENDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citi Trends, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITI TRENDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 88,00 $
Last Close Price 81,50 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David N. Makuen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela J. Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter R. Sachse Executive Chairman
Ivy D. Council Chief Compliance Officer & EVP-Human Resources
Laurens M. Goff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITI TRENDS, INC.64.05%812
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.6.72%104 382
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.16.63%103 278
KERING SA-7.94%82 409
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.82%42 979
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.62%39 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ