    CTRN   US17306X1028

CITI TRENDS, INC.

(CTRN)
Citi Trends to Present at 2022 ICR Conference

01/05/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Company will be represented at the conference by David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer; Lisa Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer; and Jason Moschner, Vice President of Finance. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section. An archived replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The company plans to release its nine-week holiday sales results on Monday, January 10, 2022 before the market opens.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. is a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 602 stores located in 33 states. For more information, visit cititrends.com or your local store.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 012 M - -
Net income 2022 64,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 732 M 732 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 53,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 87,91 $
Average target price 133,75 $
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Managers and Directors
David N. Makuen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela J. Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter R. Sachse Executive Chairman
James A. Dunn Senior Vice President-Store Operations
Ivy D. Council Chief Compliance Officer & EVP-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITI TRENDS, INC.-6.10%732
KERING1.78%100 603
INDITEX-0.07%100 346
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.99%57 065
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.98%39 983
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-0.29%32 324