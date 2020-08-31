Log in
CITIC Dameng : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

08/31/2020 | 08:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CITIC Dameng Holdings Limited

中 信 大 錳 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1091)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

2020 CITIC METAL NIOBIUM PRODUCTS PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Board hereby announces that on 31 August 2020, CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries) entered into 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement with CITIC Metal Ningbo, pursuant to which CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries) agreed to purchase and CITIC Metal Ningbo agreed to sell the Niobium Products for the period from 31 August 2020 to 31 December 2022.

CITIC Metal Ningbo is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Group. Therefore, CITIC Metal Ningbo is a connected person of the Company and the transaction contemplated under the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement is a continuing connected transaction.

As the highest applicable Percentage Ratio calculated with reference to the Proposed 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Caps is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the transaction contemplated under 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

1

INTRODUCTION

The Board hereby announces that on 31 August 2020, CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries) entered into 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement with CITIC Metal Ningbo, pursuant to which CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries) agreed to purchase and CITIC Metal Ningbo agreed to sell the Niobium Products for the period from 31 August 2020 to 31 December 2022.

2020 CITIC METAL NIOBIUM PRODUCTS PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The principal terms of 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement are summarized below:

Date:

31 August 2020

Parties:

(1) CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries) (as the

purchaser); and

(2) CITIC Metal Ningbo (as the seller)

Subject:

Pursuant to 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase

Agreement, CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries)

agreed to purchase and CITIC Metal Ningbo agreed to sell the

Niobium Products

Pricing Policy:

Prior to entering into any transactions pursuant to the 2020 CITIC

Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement, CITIC Dameng

Investments (and/or its subsidiaries) will negotiate with CITIC

Metal Ningbo on arms' length basis and obtain relevant market

price information through the following channels, so as to ensure

that the terms of any offer for the transactions contemplated under

the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement are

fair and reasonable and no less favorable than the terms offered to

CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries) from

Independent Third Parties and such transactions are on normal

commercial terms:

(i)

considering not less than five comparable transactions

conducted by Independent Third Parties during the

same period on such Niobium Products;

(ii)

communication and exchange of price information with

not less than five independent suppliers by various

means, including telephone conversations, emails and meetings, with peers and business partners within the same industry; and

2

  1. online information obtained from various websites including 亞洲金屬網(http://www.asianmetal.cn/), CBC 金 屬 網 (www.cbcie.com/148341/0/list.html), 礦 道 網 (https://www.mining120.com/quote/803/) and 長 江 有 色 金屬網(https://www.ccmn.cn/xiaojinshu/columbium/), etc (if applicable).

Payment term: CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries) shall pay to CITIC Metal Ningbo by way of bank acceptance note with maturity of not more than one year and/or online banking remittance within 30 days from the receipt of value added tax invoice from CITIC Metal Ningbo and after the receipt and acceptance of goods.

Term:

For the period from 31 August 2020 to 31 December 2022

INTERNAL CONTROL MEASURES

The Group has established the following internal control measures to ensure that the pricing policy and the terms of the continuing connected transaction contemplated under the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement are fair and reasonable and no less favorable than the terms offered to CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries) from Independent Third Parties and such transactions are on normal commercial terms:

  1. The purchasing manager of the Group has been designated to ensure that:
    1. proper trail of documents is kept for the price comparison procedure set out in the section headed "Pricing Policy" evidencing compliance with the pricing policy;
    2. with the assistance of the finance department of the Group, the aggregate transaction amount contemplated under the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement with CITIC Metal Ningbo will not exceed the Proposed 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Caps; and
    3. any offer from CITIC Metal Ningbo needs to be approved by him/her before the offer can be accepted by CITIC Dameng Investments (and/or its subsidiaries).
  3. The finance department of the Group will perform periodic check on the transactions entered under the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement to ensure that the Proposed 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Caps are not exceeded.
  4. The Company's external auditors will conduct an annual review of the transactions entered into under the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement in accordance with the Listing Rules.
  5. In accordance with the Listing Rules, the independent non-executive Directors of the Company will also perform an annual review of the transactions entered into pursuant

3

to the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement.

HISTORIAL AMOUNTS OF THE TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THE GROUP AND CITIC METAL NINGBO

There was no purchase of Niobium Products from CITIC Metal Ningbo by the Group for the period from 1 January 2017 to 31 July 2020.

THE PROPOSED 2020 CITIC METAL NIOBIUM PRODUCTS PURCHASE CAPS

The Proposed 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Caps in respect of the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement are set out as follows:

The Proposed 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products

Purchase Caps

For the period

For the year

For the year

from 31 August

ending 31

ending 31

2020 to 31

December 2021

December 2022

December 2020

Purchase of Niobium Products

RMB5,642,000

RMB13,274,000

RMB14,159,000

from CITIC Metal Ningbo

(approximately

(approximately

(approximately

HK$6,319,000)

HK$14,867,000)

HK$15,858,000)

The Proposed 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Caps are determined with reference to, inter alia (i) the projected volume of purchase of Niobium Products by the Group under 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement taking into account the operations of the Group and the potential market conditions of our products for business growth and development for the corresponding period; and (ii) estimated average ex-tax unit price of Niobium Products of approximately RMB261,000 (approximately HK$292,320) per tonne during the period from 31 August 2020 to 31 December 2022.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO 2020 CITIC METAL NIOBIUM PRODUCTS PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Group is committed to carrying out technological innovation and upgrade in our various downstream products. CITIC Metal Ningbo is the exclusive distributor of CBMM (Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração) (the largest miner and supplier of Niobium Products in the world) in the PRC, which can provide high quality Niobium Products at competitive price with certain other favourable commercial terms. The use of Niobium Products as an additive can enhance the product quality of our various downstream products, thereby enhancing our market leadership in related downstream products, which is beneficial to our continuing operations and business.

In view of pricing policy and internal control measures set out above and the other information set out in this Announcement, the Directors including the independent non-

4

executive directors (excluding Mr. Guo Aimin, Mr. Suo Zhengang and Mr. Lyu Yanzheng, all of whom are also directors and/or senior management of certain subsidiaries of CITIC Group which are deemed to have material interest in the transaction, have abstained from voting on the board resolution approving 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement) are of the view that: (i) 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement has been entered into on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (ii) the terms under 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement (including the Proposed 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Caps) are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY, CITIC DAMENG INVESTMENTS AND CITIC METAL NINGBO

The Company is a vertically integrated manganese producer that produces and sells manganese products. It has manganese mining and ore processing in the PRC and Gabon, as well as downstream processing operations in China.

CITIC Dameng Investments is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is mainly engaged in investment holding and trading of manganese ore.

CITIC Metal Ningbo is one of the main traders of metal materials (including Niobium Products) in China and is mainly engaged in the trade of metal materials, iron ore, coke, mineral products and other metal products.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

CITIC Metal Ningbo is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Group. Therefore, CITIC Metal Ningbo is a connected person of the Company and the transaction contemplated under the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement is a continuing connected transaction of the Company.

As the highest applicable Percentage Ratio calculated with reference to the Proposed 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Caps is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the transaction contemplated under 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

"2020 CITIC Metal

the agreement entered into between CITIC Dameng Investments

Niobium Products Purchase

(and/or its subsidiaries) and CITIC Metal Ningbo dated 31

Agreement"

August

2020, pursuant to which CITIC Dameng Investments

(and/or

its subsidiaries) agreed to purchase and CITIC Metal

Ningbo agreed to sell the Niobium Products for the period from

5

31 August 2020 to 31 December 2022

"Associate(s)", "connected has the meaning ascribed to it by the Listing Rules person(s)", "controlling

Shareholder" and "substantial Shareholder"

"Board"

"CITIC Dameng Investments"

"CITIC Group"

the board of directors of the Company

CITIC Dameng Investments Limited (中信大錳投資有限公 司), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

CITIC Group Corporation (中国中信集团有限公司), a state- owned company established in the PRC in 1979, which is a controlling Shareholder of the Company

"CITIC Metal Ningbo"

CITIC Metal (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. (中信金屬寧波能源有限公

), an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Group

"Company"

CITIC Dameng Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1091), a

company incorporated in Bermuda whose shares are listed on

the Stock Exchange

"Directors"

directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong Dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Independent Third Parties"

persons or companies which are independent of the Group, the

directors, the chief executives, the substantial shareholders of

the Company or any of its subsidiaries, and their respective

associates

"Listing Rule(s)"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Niobium Products"

Niobium products (including but not limited to niobium alloy,

niobium oxide or any related products with niobium element)

"Percentage Ratio"

the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio)

under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China and for the purpose of this

announcement, reference to the PRC excludes Hong Kong, the

6

Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"Proposed 2020 CITIC

the proposed maximum annual value of the transactions under

Metal Niobium Products

the 2020 CITIC Metal Niobium Products Purchase Agreement

Purchase Caps"

for the period from 31 August 2020 to 31 December 2020 and

the two years ending 31 December 2022

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the People's Republic of

China

"Shareholder(s)"

holders of the Shares

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

Note: 1. The English names of the PRC entities mentioned hereinabove are translated from their Chinese names. If there are any inconsistencies, the Chinese names shall prevail.

2. Unless otherwise specified and for illustration purpose only, the figures in RMB are converted into HK$ at the rate of RMB1.00=HK$1.12 throughout this announcement for indication purposes only. Such conversion should not be construed as a representation that the relevant currency could actually be converted into HK$ at that rate or at all.

By order of the Board

CITIC DAMENG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Guo Aimin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Guo Aimin and Mr. Li Weijian; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Suo Zhengang, Mr. Lyu Yanzheng, Mr. Cheng Zhiwei and Ms. Cui Ling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lin Zhijun, Mr. Tan Zhuzhong and Mr. Wang Zhihong.

*For identification purpose only

7

Disclaimer

CITIC Dameng Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 12:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
