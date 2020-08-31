Log in
CITIC LIMITED

(267)
CITIC : Announcement - Unaudited Financial Statements of CITIC Corporation Limited for the six months ended 30 June 2020

08/31/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

CITIC CORPORATION LIMITED

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

This announcement is made by CITIC Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

CITIC Corporation Limited ("CITIC Corporation"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). As CITIC Corporation issued medium-term notes, super & short-term commercial paper and corporate bond in the PRC, it is required to announce the financial statements of itself and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles periodically in accordance with the relevant regulations of the People's Bank of China, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, China Securities Regulatory Commission and Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The unaudited financial statements of CITIC Corporation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are available on China Bond, China Money, Beijing Financial Assets Exchange, Shanghai Clearing House and Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.chinabond.com.cn, www.chinamoney.com.cn, www.cfae.cn, www.shclearing.com and www.sse.com.cn, respectively, and are set out at the end of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

CITIC Limited

Zhu Hexin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr Zhu Hexin (Chairman), Mr Xi Guohua and Ms Li Qingping; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr Song Kangle, Mr Liu Zhuyu, Mr Peng Yanxiang, Ms Yu Yang, Mr Liu Zhongyuan and Mr Yang Xiaoping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr Francis Siu Wai Keung, Dr Xu Jinwu, Mr Anthony Francis Neoh, Mr Shohei Harada and Mr Gregory Lynn Curl.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

as at 30 June 2020

(Unaudited)

CITIC Corporation Limited

Expressed in Renminbi '000

30 June 2020 31 December 2019

Cash and deposits

585,186,318

636,017,415

Placements with banks and non-bank financial institutions

219,806,926

203,060,737

Derivative financial instruments

25,104,509

17,433,199

Trade and other receivables

132,518,598

130,342,868

Contract assets

10,769,825

9,753,400

Inventories

15,798,005

14,430,214

Financial assets held under resale agreements

38,285,190

9,958,161

Loans and advances to customers and other parties

4,113,599,366

3,925,022,750

Investments in financial assets

- Financial assets held for trading

340,726,138

354,046,041

- Bond investments

952,521,005

932,503,997

- Other bond investments

739,773,823

628,780,182

- Other equity instruments investments

6,616,205

5,985,229

Long-term equity investments

74,185,042

72,771,391

Investment properties

9,445,723

9,429,705

Fixed assets

38,583,462

39,234,426

Construction in progress

6,167,153

5,766,131

Right-of-use assets

12,064,503

12,768,274

Intangible assets

14,785,820

14,534,076

Goodwill

6,994,116

7,527,758

Deferred tax assets

45,119,377

34,393,379

Other assets

26,232,253

25,360,981

Total assets

7,414,283,357

7,089,120,314

Consolidated Balance Sheet (continued)

as at 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

CITIC Corporation Limited

Expressed in Renminbi '000

30 June 2020 31 December 2019

Borrowing from central banks

126,228,930

240,298,225

Placements from banks and non-bank financial institutions

74,744,309

95,059,140

Financial liabilities held for trading

6,266,470

1,286,156

Derivative financial instruments

24,670,210

16,897,736

Trade and other payables

83,678,123

87,549,887

Contract liabilities

14,860,181

12,826,952

Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements

107,844,265

114,450,216

Deposits from banks and non-bank financial institutions and customers

5,478,275,398

5,033,350,028

Employee benefits payables

23,640,492

18,780,263

Taxes payable

12,959,708

13,600,581

Bank and other loans

40,296,300

39,413,727

Debt instruments issued

667,862,038

674,690,522

Lease liabilities

11,845,260

12,208,531

Provisions

9,350,732

8,791,512

Deferred tax liabilities

2,162,843

2,306,518

Other liabilities

13,660,657

21,839,742

Total liabilities

6,698,345,916

6,393,349,736

Paid-in capital

139,000,000

139,000,000

Capital reserve

40,153,179

40,328,800

Other comprehensive income

6,969,566

7,152,156

Surplus reserve

10,142,684

10,142,684

General reserve

41,879,468

41,879,468

Retained earnings

212,977,783

197,232,083

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

451,122,680

435,735,191

Non-controlling interests

264,814,761

260,035,387

Total owners' equity

715,937,441

695,770,578

Total liabilities and owners' equity

7,414,283,357

7,089,120,314

Consolidated Income Statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

CITIC Corporation Limited

Expressed in Renminbi '000

2020

2019

Operating income

124,297,945

128,977,159

Less:

Total operating costs

91,649,009

89,721,941

Including: Operating costs

14,143,006

24,843,825

Taxes and surcharges

1,191,140

1,109,996

Selling and distribution expenses

323,940

1,061,436

General and administrative expenses

25,271,762

26,202,151

Research and development expenses

256,331

437,177

Financial expenses

1,427,888

1,313,678

Expected credit losses

47,957,441

34,484,767

Impairment losses

1,077,501

268,911

Add:

(Loss)/gain from changes in fair value

(3,074)

310,844

Investment income

265,895

1,088,894

Assets disposal gain/(loss)

18,462

(8,594)

Other gain

252,312

212,502

Operating profit

33,182,531

40,858,864

Add:

Non-operating income

176,675

332,629

Less:

Non-operating expenses

209,532

223,321

Profit before income tax

33,149,674

40,968,172

Less:

Income tax expense

5,489,284

6,868,022

Net profit for the period

27,660,390

34,100,150

Attributable to: Owners of the Company

18,145,700

23,293,630

Non-controlling interests

9,514,690

10,806,520

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

CITIC Corporation Limited

Expressed in Renminbi '000

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services

16,323,424

32,370,971

Net decrease in deposits with banks and non-bank financial institutions

8,138,085

9,650,313

Net increase in deposits from customers

392,367,004

380,111,998

Net decrease in deposits with central banks

-

45,474,381

Net increase in deposits from banks and non-bank financial institutions

43,005,165

63,624,504

Interests, fee and commission received

168,770,719

165,235,475

Net increase of financial liabilities held for trading

4,674,833

-

Net decrease of financial assets held for trading purposes

-

4,725,400

Refund of taxes

214,561

396,383

Cash received from other operating activities

13,063,946

13,673,795

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities

646,557,737

715,263,220

Cash paid for goods and services

15,250,246

30,167,947

Net increase in loans and advance to customers and other parties

223,479,898

263,758,003

Net decrease in borrowing from central banks

113,520,000

47,007,320

Net increase in deposits with central banks

11,613,073

-

Net increase in placements with banks and non-bank financial institutions

9,354,930

24,490,895

Net decrease in placements from banks and non-bank financial institutions

20,590,147

53,197,290

Net decrease in financial assets sold under repurchase agreements

6,589,304

77,916,669

Net increase in financial assets held under resale agreements

28,318,909

35,967,960

Net increase of financial assets held for trading purposes

26,702,776

-

Net decrease of financial liabilities held for trading

-

957,583

Interests, fee and commission paid

60,308,911

62,580,057

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

19,752,327

18,281,226

Cash paid for various taxes

26,235,044

19,538,645

Cash paid for other operating activities

26,751,360

78,890,232

Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities

588,466,925

712,753,827

Net cash flows from operating activities

58,090,812

2,509,393

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (continued)

for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

CITIC Corporation Limited

Expressed in Renminbi '000

2020

2019

Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from disposal of financial investments

1,155,903,451

1,015,537,505

Cash received from returns on investments

1,485,134

1,092,058

Cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

138,961

609,519

Cash received from disposal of associates and joint ventures

13,698

21,200

Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries

2,862,971

-

Cash received from other investing activities

258,314

671,179

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

1,160,662,529

1,017,931,461

Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

2,860,431

2,642,172

Cash paid for acquisition of financial investments

1,268,602,921

1,198,110,405

Net cash payment for disposal of subsidiaries

-

11,529

Net cash payment for acquisition of subsidiaries

7,000

60,582

Cash paid for acquisition of associates and joint ventures

700,000

506,154

Cash paid for other investing activities

850,320

1,530,045

Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities

1,273,020,672

1,202,860,887

Net cash flows from investing activities

(112,358,143)

(184,929,426)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from capital contributions

229,483

236,714

(Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from non-controlling interests)

229,483

236,714

Cash received from new banks and other loans

15,556,545

9,722,864

Cash received from issuance of debt instruments

276,961,123

254,542,896

Cash received from other financing activities

57,195

50,535

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

292,804,346

264,553,009

Cash paid for repayment of banks and other loans and debt instruments issued

294,012,893

229,222,577

Principal and interest elements of lease payment

1,768,162

1,234,247

Cash paid for dividends, profit distributions or interest

17,167,176

13,117,025

(Including: Dividends and profits paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests)

289,453

532,747

Transactions with non-controlling interests

747,037

-

Cash paid for other financing activities

164,235

1,104,114

Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities

313,859,503

244,677,963

Net cash flows from financing activities

(21,055,157)

19,875,046

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,486,949

133,382

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(72,835,539)

(162,411,605)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

386,389,154

432,801,673

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

313,553,615

270,390,068

Balance Sheet

as at 30 June 2020

(Unaudited)

CITIC Corporation Limited

Expressed in Renminbi '000

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Cash and deposits

28,359,394

17,678,774

Trade and other receivables

39,099,172

30,093,052

Loans and advances to customers and other parties

4,805,611

5,263,957

Investments in financial assets

- Financial assets held for trading

33,569,890

40,749,488

Long-term equity investments

220,888,846

220,095,002

Fixed assets

521,599

537,771

Intangible assets

9,271

8,706

Other assets

-

4,423

Total assets

327,253,783

314,431,173

Trade and other payables

23,346,131

24,426,931

Taxes payable

322

150

Bank and other loans

6,000,480

6,503,077

Debt instruments issued

53,987,908

45,739,411

Provisions

700,000

700,000

Deferred tax liabilities

536,035

1,240,892

Other liabilities

916,664

823,786

Total liabilities

85,487,540

79,434,247

Paid-in capital

139,000,000

139,000,000

Capital reserve

49,614,251

49,614,251

Other comprehensive income

1,272,963

1,162,291

Surplus reserve

10,142,684

10,142,684

Retained earnings

41,736,345

35,077,700

Total owners' equity

241,766,243

234,996,926

Total liabilities and owners' equity

327,253,783

314,431,173

Income Statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

CITIC Corporation Limited

Expressed in Renminbi '000

2020

2019

Operating income

9,766,248

10,718,891

Less:

Total operating costs

1,354,189

1,184,854

Including: Taxes and surcharges

1,250

1,798

General and administrative expenses

377,626

326,689

Financial expenses

975,313

856,367

Operating profit

8,412,059

9,534,037

Add:

Non-operating income

81

932

Less:

Non-operating expenses

57,841

95,914

Profit before income tax

8,354,299

9,439,055

Less:

Income tax expense

(704,346)

446,567

Net profit for the period

9,058,645

8,992,488

Cash Flow Statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

CITIC Corporation Limited

Expressed in Renminbi '000

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Interests, fee and commission received

72,085

80,378

Cash received from other operating activities

4,077,038

91,022

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities

4,149,123

171,400

Interests, fee and commission paid

3,430

3,238

Cash paid for various taxes

182,643

5,395

Cash paid for other operating activities

321,249

835,603

Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities

507,322

844,236

Net cash flows from operating activities

3,641,801

(672,836)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from disposal of financial investments

6,834,627

5,923,650

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

6,834,627

5,923,650

Cash paid for acquisition of financial investments

144,457

26,398,500

Entrusted loans to subsidiaries

-

940,000

Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities

144,457

27,338,500

Net cash flows from investing activities

6,690,170

(21,414,850)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from new bank and other loans

8,500,000

-

Cash received from issuance of debt instruments

11,000,000

15,000,000

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

19,500,000

15,000,000

Cash paid for repayment of banks and other loans and debt instruments issued

12,006,438

7,018,397

Cash paid for dividends, profit distributions or interest

4,384,730

983,427

Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities

16,391,168

8,001,824

Net cash flows from financing activities

3,108,832

6,998,176

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(33,472)

(2,272)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

13,407,331

(15,091,782)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

13,376,980

24,363,924

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

26,784,311

9,272,142

Disclaimer

CITIC Limited published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 04:19:04 UTC
