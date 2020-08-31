CITIC : Announcement - Unaudited Financial Statements of CITIC Corporation Limited for the six months ended 30 June 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

CITIC CORPORATION LIMITED

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

This announcement is made by CITIC Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

CITIC Corporation Limited ("CITIC Corporation"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). As CITIC Corporation issued medium-term notes, super & short-term commercial paper and corporate bond in the PRC, it is required to announce the financial statements of itself and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles periodically in accordance with the relevant regulations of the People's Bank of China, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, China Securities Regulatory Commission and Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The unaudited financial statements of CITIC Corporation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are available on China Bond, China Money, Beijing Financial Assets Exchange, Shanghai Clearing House and Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.chinabond.com.cn, www.chinamoney.com.cn, www.cfae.cn, www.shclearing.com and www.sse.com.cn, respectively, and are set out at the end of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

CITIC Limited

Zhu Hexin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr Zhu Hexin (Chairman), Mr Xi Guohua and Ms Li Qingping; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr Song Kangle, Mr Liu Zhuyu, Mr Peng Yanxiang, Ms Yu Yang, Mr Liu Zhongyuan and Mr Yang Xiaoping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr Francis Siu Wai Keung, Dr Xu Jinwu, Mr Anthony Francis Neoh, Mr Shohei Harada and Mr Gregory Lynn Curl.