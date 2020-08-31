CITIC : Announcement - Unaudited Financial Statements of CITIC Corporation Limited for the six months ended 30 June 2020
0
08/31/2020 | 12:20am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF
CITIC CORPORATION LIMITED
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
This announcement is made by CITIC Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).
CITIC Corporation Limited ("CITIC Corporation"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). As CITIC Corporation issued medium-term notes, super & short-term commercial paper and corporate bond in the PRC, it is required to announce the financial statements of itself and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles periodically in accordance with the relevant regulations of the People's Bank of China, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, China Securities Regulatory Commission and Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The unaudited financial statements of CITIC Corporation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are available on China Bond, China Money, Beijing Financial Assets Exchange, Shanghai Clearing House and Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.chinabond.com.cn, www.chinamoney.com.cn, www.cfae.cn, www.shclearing.com and www.sse.com.cn, respectively, and are set out at the end of this announcement.
By Order of the Board
CITIC Limited
Zhu Hexin
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr Zhu Hexin (Chairman), Mr Xi Guohua and Ms Li Qingping; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr Song Kangle, Mr Liu Zhuyu, Mr Peng Yanxiang, Ms Yu Yang, Mr Liu Zhongyuan and Mr Yang Xiaoping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr Francis Siu Wai Keung, Dr Xu Jinwu, Mr Anthony Francis Neoh, Mr Shohei Harada and Mr Gregory Lynn Curl.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
as at 30 June 2020
(Unaudited)
CITIC Corporation Limited
Expressed in Renminbi '000
30 June 2020 31 December 2019
Cash and deposits
585,186,318
636,017,415
Placements with banks and non-bank financial institutions
219,806,926
203,060,737
Derivative financial instruments
25,104,509
17,433,199
Trade and other receivables
132,518,598
130,342,868
Contract assets
10,769,825
9,753,400
Inventories
15,798,005
14,430,214
Financial assets held under resale agreements
38,285,190
9,958,161
Loans and advances to customers and other parties
4,113,599,366
3,925,022,750
Investments in financial assets
- Financial assets held for trading
340,726,138
354,046,041
- Bond investments
952,521,005
932,503,997
- Other bond investments
739,773,823
628,780,182
- Other equity instruments investments
6,616,205
5,985,229
Long-term equity investments
74,185,042
72,771,391
Investment properties
9,445,723
9,429,705
Fixed assets
38,583,462
39,234,426
Construction in progress
6,167,153
5,766,131
Right-of-use assets
12,064,503
12,768,274
Intangible assets
14,785,820
14,534,076
Goodwill
6,994,116
7,527,758
Deferred tax assets
45,119,377
34,393,379
Other assets
26,232,253
25,360,981
Total assets
7,414,283,357
7,089,120,314
Consolidated Balance Sheet (continued)
as at 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)
CITIC Corporation Limited
Expressed in Renminbi '000
30 June 2020 31 December 2019
Borrowing from central banks
126,228,930
240,298,225
Placements from banks and non-bank financial institutions
74,744,309
95,059,140
Financial liabilities held for trading
6,266,470
1,286,156
Derivative financial instruments
24,670,210
16,897,736
Trade and other payables
83,678,123
87,549,887
Contract liabilities
14,860,181
12,826,952
Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements
107,844,265
114,450,216
Deposits from banks and non-bank financial institutions and customers
5,478,275,398
5,033,350,028
Employee benefits payables
23,640,492
18,780,263
Taxes payable
12,959,708
13,600,581
Bank and other loans
40,296,300
39,413,727
Debt instruments issued
667,862,038
674,690,522
Lease liabilities
11,845,260
12,208,531
Provisions
9,350,732
8,791,512
Deferred tax liabilities
2,162,843
2,306,518
Other liabilities
13,660,657
21,839,742
Total liabilities
6,698,345,916
6,393,349,736
Paid-in capital
139,000,000
139,000,000
Capital reserve
40,153,179
40,328,800
Other comprehensive income
6,969,566
7,152,156
Surplus reserve
10,142,684
10,142,684
General reserve
41,879,468
41,879,468
Retained earnings
212,977,783
197,232,083
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
451,122,680
435,735,191
Non-controlling interests
264,814,761
260,035,387
Total owners' equity
715,937,441
695,770,578
Total liabilities and owners' equity
7,414,283,357
7,089,120,314
Consolidated Income Statement
for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)
CITIC Corporation Limited
Expressed in Renminbi '000
2020
2019
Operating income
124,297,945
128,977,159
Less:
Total operating costs
91,649,009
89,721,941
Including: Operating costs
14,143,006
24,843,825
Taxes and surcharges
1,191,140
1,109,996
Selling and distribution expenses
323,940
1,061,436
General and administrative expenses
25,271,762
26,202,151
Research and development expenses
256,331
437,177
Financial expenses
1,427,888
1,313,678
Expected credit losses
47,957,441
34,484,767
Impairment losses
1,077,501
268,911
Add:
(Loss)/gain from changes in fair value
(3,074)
310,844
Investment income
265,895
1,088,894
Assets disposal gain/(loss)
18,462
(8,594)
Other gain
252,312
212,502
Operating profit
33,182,531
40,858,864
Add:
Non-operating income
176,675
332,629
Less:
Non-operating expenses
209,532
223,321
Profit before income tax
33,149,674
40,968,172
Less:
Income tax expense
5,489,284
6,868,022
Net profit for the period
27,660,390
34,100,150
Attributable to: Owners of the Company
18,145,700
23,293,630
Non-controlling interests
9,514,690
10,806,520
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)
CITIC Corporation Limited
Expressed in Renminbi '000
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services
16,323,424
32,370,971
Net decrease in deposits with banks and non-bank financial institutions
8,138,085
9,650,313
Net increase in deposits from customers
392,367,004
380,111,998
Net decrease in deposits with central banks
-
45,474,381
Net increase in deposits from banks and non-bank financial institutions
43,005,165
63,624,504
Interests, fee and commission received
168,770,719
165,235,475
Net increase of financial liabilities held for trading
4,674,833
-
Net decrease of financial assets held for trading purposes
-
4,725,400
Refund of taxes
214,561
396,383
Cash received from other operating activities
13,063,946
13,673,795
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
646,557,737
715,263,220
Cash paid for goods and services
15,250,246
30,167,947
Net increase in loans and advance to customers and other parties
223,479,898
263,758,003
Net decrease in borrowing from central banks
113,520,000
47,007,320
Net increase in deposits with central banks
11,613,073
-
Net increase in placements with banks and non-bank financial institutions
9,354,930
24,490,895
Net decrease in placements from banks and non-bank financial institutions
20,590,147
53,197,290
Net decrease in financial assets sold under repurchase agreements
6,589,304
77,916,669
Net increase in financial assets held under resale agreements
28,318,909
35,967,960
Net increase of financial assets held for trading purposes
26,702,776
-
Net decrease of financial liabilities held for trading
-
957,583
Interests, fee and commission paid
60,308,911
62,580,057
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
19,752,327
18,281,226
Cash paid for various taxes
26,235,044
19,538,645
Cash paid for other operating activities
26,751,360
78,890,232
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities
588,466,925
712,753,827
Net cash flows from operating activities
58,090,812
2,509,393
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (continued)
for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)
CITIC Corporation Limited
Expressed in Renminbi '000
2020
2019
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of financial investments
1,155,903,451
1,015,537,505
Cash received from returns on investments
1,485,134
1,092,058
Cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
138,961
609,519
Cash received from disposal of associates and joint ventures
13,698
21,200
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries
2,862,971
-
Cash received from other investing activities
258,314
671,179
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
1,160,662,529
1,017,931,461
Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
2,860,431
2,642,172
Cash paid for acquisition of financial investments
1,268,602,921
1,198,110,405
Net cash payment for disposal of subsidiaries
-
11,529
Net cash payment for acquisition of subsidiaries
7,000
60,582
Cash paid for acquisition of associates and joint ventures
700,000
506,154
Cash paid for other investing activities
850,320
1,530,045
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities
1,273,020,672
1,202,860,887
Net cash flows from investing activities
(112,358,143)
(184,929,426)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from capital contributions
229,483
236,714
(Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from non-controlling interests)
229,483
236,714
Cash received from new banks and other loans
15,556,545
9,722,864
Cash received from issuance of debt instruments
276,961,123
254,542,896
Cash received from other financing activities
57,195
50,535
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
292,804,346
264,553,009
Cash paid for repayment of banks and other loans and debt instruments issued
294,012,893
229,222,577
Principal and interest elements of lease payment
1,768,162
1,234,247
Cash paid for dividends, profit distributions or interest
17,167,176
13,117,025
(Including: Dividends and profits paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests)
289,453
532,747
Transactions with non-controlling interests
747,037
-
Cash paid for other financing activities
164,235
1,104,114
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
313,859,503
244,677,963
Net cash flows from financing activities
(21,055,157)
19,875,046
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,486,949
133,382
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(72,835,539)
(162,411,605)
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
386,389,154
432,801,673
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
313,553,615
270,390,068
Balance Sheet
as at 30 June 2020
(Unaudited)
CITIC Corporation Limited
Expressed in Renminbi '000
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Cash and deposits
28,359,394
17,678,774
Trade and other receivables
39,099,172
30,093,052
Loans and advances to customers and other parties
4,805,611
5,263,957
Investments in financial assets
- Financial assets held for trading
33,569,890
40,749,488
Long-term equity investments
220,888,846
220,095,002
Fixed assets
521,599
537,771
Intangible assets
9,271
8,706
Other assets
-
4,423
Total assets
327,253,783
314,431,173
Trade and other payables
23,346,131
24,426,931
Taxes payable
322
150
Bank and other loans
6,000,480
6,503,077
Debt instruments issued
53,987,908
45,739,411
Provisions
700,000
700,000
Deferred tax liabilities
536,035
1,240,892
Other liabilities
916,664
823,786
Total liabilities
85,487,540
79,434,247
Paid-in capital
139,000,000
139,000,000
Capital reserve
49,614,251
49,614,251
Other comprehensive income
1,272,963
1,162,291
Surplus reserve
10,142,684
10,142,684
Retained earnings
41,736,345
35,077,700
Total owners' equity
241,766,243
234,996,926
Total liabilities and owners' equity
327,253,783
314,431,173
Income Statement
for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)
CITIC Corporation Limited
Expressed in Renminbi '000
2020
2019
Operating income
9,766,248
10,718,891
Less:
Total operating costs
1,354,189
1,184,854
Including: Taxes and surcharges
1,250
1,798
General and administrative expenses
377,626
326,689
Financial expenses
975,313
856,367
Operating profit
8,412,059
9,534,037
Add:
Non-operating income
81
932
Less:
Non-operating expenses
57,841
95,914
Profit before income tax
8,354,299
9,439,055
Less:
Income tax expense
(704,346)
446,567
Net profit for the period
9,058,645
8,992,488
Cash Flow Statement
for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)
CITIC Corporation Limited
Expressed in Renminbi '000
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Interests, fee and commission received
72,085
80,378
Cash received from other operating activities
4,077,038
91,022
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
4,149,123
171,400
Interests, fee and commission paid
3,430
3,238
Cash paid for various taxes
182,643
5,395
Cash paid for other operating activities
321,249
835,603
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities
507,322
844,236
Net cash flows from operating activities
3,641,801
(672,836)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of financial investments
6,834,627
5,923,650
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
6,834,627
5,923,650
Cash paid for acquisition of financial investments
144,457
26,398,500
Entrusted loans to subsidiaries
-
940,000
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities
144,457
27,338,500
Net cash flows from investing activities
6,690,170
(21,414,850)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from new bank and other loans
8,500,000
-
Cash received from issuance of debt instruments
11,000,000
15,000,000
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
19,500,000
15,000,000
Cash paid for repayment of banks and other loans and debt instruments issued
12,006,438
7,018,397
Cash paid for dividends, profit distributions or interest
4,384,730
983,427
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
16,391,168
8,001,824
Net cash flows from financing activities
3,108,832
6,998,176
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(33,472)
(2,272)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
13,407,331
(15,091,782)
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
13,376,980
24,363,924
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period