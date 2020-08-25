CITIC : Changes to the Board and Change of Composition of Board Committees

director general level). Ms. Yu graduated from Shandong University in computer science with a Bachelor's degree in engineering. She is a senior engineer.

There is no service contract entered into between the Company and Ms. Yu. She has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company and pursuant to the Company's articles of association, she will hold office only until the next following annual general meeting, or if earlier, the next following extraordinary general meeting of the Company and will then be eligible for re-election at such meeting. Thereafter, she will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association. No director's fee and additional remuneration will be paid to Ms. Yu in respect of her appointment as a Non-executive Director of the Company and for serving on any board committees.

The Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Xi and Ms. Yu on their appointment.

Save as disclosed, none of the newly appointed directors have relationships with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company, and do not hold and have not held in the last three years any directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. None of the newly appointed directors have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

In respect of each of the newly appointed directors, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.