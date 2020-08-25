CITIC : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of CITIC Limited are set out below:-
Executive Directors
Zhu Hexin (Chairman)
Xi Guohua (Vice Chairman and President)
Li Qingping
Non-executive Directors
Song Kangle
Liu Zhuyu
Peng Yanxiang
Yu Yang
Liu Zhongyuan
Yang Xiaoping
Independent Non-executive Directors
Francis Siu Wai Keung
Xu Jinwu
Anthony Francis Neoh
Shohei Harada
Gregory Lynn Curl
There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides information of which each Board member serves as a member:
|
|
|
Board
|
Audit and Risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Strategic
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Director
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zhu Hexin
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
C
|
Xi Guohua
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
M
|
Li Qingping
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Song Kangle
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
Liu Zhuyu
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
Peng Yanxiang
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
Yu Yang
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
M
|
Liu Zhongyuan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yang Xiaoping
|
|
M
|
|
|
M
|
Francis Siu Wai Keung
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
Xu Jinwu
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
Anthony Francis Neoh
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Shohei Harada
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
Gregory Lynn Curl
|
|
M
|
|
|
Notes:
|
C
|
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
|
|
|
|
M Member of the relevant Board committees
|
|
Hong Kong, 25 August 2020
Disclaimer
CITIC Limited published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 10:13:45 UTC