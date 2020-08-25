CITIC : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of CITIC Limited are set out below:-

Executive Directors

Zhu Hexin (Chairman)

Xi Guohua (Vice Chairman and President)

Li Qingping

Non-executive Directors

Song Kangle

Liu Zhuyu

Peng Yanxiang

Yu Yang

Liu Zhongyuan

Yang Xiaoping

Independent Non-executive Directors

Francis Siu Wai Keung

Xu Jinwu

Anthony Francis Neoh

Shohei Harada

Gregory Lynn Curl

There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides information of which each Board member serves as a member:

Board Audit and Risk Committee Nomination Remuneration Strategic Management Committee Committee Committee Director Committee Zhu Hexin C C Xi Guohua M M Li Qingping Song Kangle M Liu Zhuyu M Peng Yanxiang M Yu Yang M M Liu Zhongyuan Yang Xiaoping M M Francis Siu Wai Keung C M M Xu Jinwu M M M Anthony Francis Neoh M M C M Shohei Harada M Gregory Lynn Curl M Notes: C Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 25 August 2020