CITIC LIMITED

(267)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/24
7.59 HKD   +0.93%
06:14aCITIC : Changes to the Board and Change of Composition of Board Committees
PU
06:14aCITIC : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
08/24Citic Securities First-Half Net Profit Rose 38% on Year
DJ
CITIC : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

08/25/2020 | 06:14am EDT

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of CITIC Limited are set out below:-

Executive Directors

Zhu Hexin (Chairman)

Xi Guohua (Vice Chairman and President)

Li Qingping

Non-executive Directors

Song Kangle

Liu Zhuyu

Peng Yanxiang

Yu Yang

Liu Zhongyuan

Yang Xiaoping

Independent Non-executive Directors

Francis Siu Wai Keung

Xu Jinwu

Anthony Francis Neoh

Shohei Harada

Gregory Lynn Curl

There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides information of which each Board member serves as a member:

Board

Audit and Risk

Committee

Nomination

Remuneration

Strategic

Management

Committee

Committee

Committee

Director

Committee

Zhu Hexin

C

C

Xi Guohua

M

M

Li Qingping

Song Kangle

M

Liu Zhuyu

M

Peng Yanxiang

M

Yu Yang

M

M

Liu Zhongyuan

Yang Xiaoping

M

M

Francis Siu Wai Keung

C

M

M

Xu Jinwu

M

M

M

Anthony Francis Neoh

M

M

C

M

Shohei Harada

M

Gregory Lynn Curl

M

Notes:

C

Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 25 August 2020

Disclaimer

CITIC Limited published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 574 B 74 113 M 74 113 M
Net income 2020 54 323 M 7 009 M 7 009 M
Net Debt 2020 546 B 70 440 M 70 440 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,33x
Yield 2020 5,96%
Capitalization 221 B 28 489 M 28 490 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 287 910
Free-Float 21,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,45 HKD
Last Close Price 7,59 HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiong Wang Vice Chairman & President
He Xin Zhu Chairman
Wai Keung Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Wu Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Yuan Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC LIMITED-27.16%28 489
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-7.34%31 782
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.12%9 676
NATIXIS-38.20%9 095
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.3.50%5 222
AJ BELL PLC1.86%2 334
