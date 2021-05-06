CITIC : Proxy Form for 2021 Annual General Meeting
05/06/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
CITIC Limited
中國中信股份有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00267)
Proxy Form for Annual General Meeting
I/We,(1)
to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the
of
Annual General Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to
be held at Salon 4-6, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place,
being the registered holder(s) of
ordinary shares(2) in CITIC
88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 9 June 2021 at 11:00 a.m.. I/We
Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE
direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the specified resolutions as indicated by a "✓"
MEETING or(3)
in the appropriate boxes. In the absence of any indication, the proxy may vote for
or against the resolution at his/her own discretion.
of
or (email address)
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR(5)
AGAINST(5)
1 To receive the audited financial statements and the Reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020. 2 To declare a final dividend of HK$0.388 per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.
3 To re-elect Mr. Xi Guohua as Director of the Company.
4 To re-elect Mr. Song Kangle as Director of the Company.
5 To re-elect Mr. Liu Zhuyu as Director of the Company.
6 To re-elect Mr. Peng Yanxiang as Director of the Company.
7 To re-elect Ms. Yu Yang as Director of the Company.
8 To re-elect Mr. Liu Zhongyuan as Director of the Company.
9 To re-elect Dr. Xu Jinwu as Director of the Company.
10 To re-elect Mr. Toshikazu Tagawa as Director of the Company.
11 To re-appoint Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Auditor of the Company and authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
12 To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue and dispose of additional shares not exceeding 20% of the number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of this resolution.(6)
13 To grant a general mandate to the Directors to purchase or otherwise acquire shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of this resolution.(6)
Dated this
day of
2021
Signature
Notes:
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS.
Please insert the number of ordinary shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the ordinary shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If you wish to allow your proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting through Tricor e-Meeting System, please also insert his/her email address. The email address so provided will be used by the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, for sending the login details for voting at the Annual General Meeting, so you and your proxy should ensure that the email address provided will be appropriately secure for this purpose. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote at the Annual General Meeting on his/her behalf provided that each proxy is appointed to represent the respective number of shares held by the shareholder as specified in the relevant proxy forms. To appoint more than one proxy, a photocopy of this proxy form may be used.
ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
If your proxy has not received the login details by email by 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, you should contact the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 or email to is-enquiries@hk.tricorglobal.com for assistance.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTIONS, TICK (✓) THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTIONS, TICK (✓) THE APPROPRIATE BOXES
MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO USE LESS THAN ALL YOUR VOTES, OR TO CAST SOME OF YOUR VOTES "FOR" AND SOME OF YOUR VOTES "AGAINST" A PARTICULAR RESOLUTION, YOU MUST WRITE THE NUMBER OF VOTES IN THE RELEVANT BOX(ES). Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast your votes at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting on any resolution properly put to the Annual General Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.
The full text of Resolutions 12 and 13 are set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting which is available on the website of the Company and sent to all shareholders on 7 May 2021.
This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
In the case of joint registered holders of any shares, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s), and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.
To be valid, this proxy form, together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be received by the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the Annual General Meeting to represent you.
Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person (whether physically or by means of electronic facilities) at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) if you subsequently so wish, but in the event of your attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting (whether physically or by means of electronic facilities) after having lodged this proxy form, this proxy form will be deemed to have been revoked.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in this proxy form has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your and your proxy's name and address.
Your and your proxy's Personal Data provided in this proxy form will be used in connection with processing your request for the appointment of a proxy to attend, act and vote on your behalf as directed above at the Annual General Meeting. The supply of your and your proxy's Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your and your proxy's Personal Data.
Your and your proxy's Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's share registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.
By providing your proxy's Personal Data in this proxy form, you should have obtained the express consent (which has not been withdrawn in writing) from your proxy in using his/her Personal Data provided in this proxy form and that you have informed your proxy of the purpose for and the manner in which his/her Personal Data may be used.
You/your proxy have/has the right to request access to and/or correction of your/your proxy's Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your/your proxy's Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:
By mail to:
Privacy Compliance Officer
Tricor Tengis Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong