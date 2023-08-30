--China has asked two of the country's biggest financial companies to check out the finances of Zhongrong International Trust, signaling a potential state-led rescue of the troubled shadow bank, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Citic Trust, a unit of Citic Group, and CCB Trust, backed by China Construction Bank, will lead the inspection, Bloomberg cited the unidentified people as saying.

