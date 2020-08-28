Citic : First-Half Net Profit Fell 19%, Hurt by Covid-19

By P.R. Venkat



Chinese state-owned conglomerate Citic Ltd. said Friday that its first-half net profit fell 19% compared with the same period a year earlier as Covid-19 hurt the company's businesses, which span from the financial to the resources sectors.

Net profit was 27.01 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$3.49 billion), while total revenue fell 7.7% to HK$255.80 billion, the company said.

The conglomerate said that the profit contribution from its financial services segment fell 14% due to higher provisioning made by Citic Bank and Citic Trust to cushion against the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the economy.

The company proposed a dividend payment of HK$0.10 per share for the first half, which was HK$0.08 less than last year.

Citic Ltd. said that the reduction in its dividend reflected the lower profit for the period and the challenging outlook for the rest of 2020.

"As global trade remains constricted in the face of the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, the path to recovery is likely to be long and arduous," the company's chairman Zhu Hexin said.

