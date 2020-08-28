Log in
CITIC Limited    267   HK0267001375

CITIC LIMITED

(267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citic : First-Half Net Profit Fell 19%, Hurt by Covid-19

08/28/2020 | 12:46am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Chinese state-owned conglomerate Citic Ltd. said Friday that its first-half net profit fell 19% compared with the same period a year earlier as Covid-19 hurt the company's businesses, which span from the financial to the resources sectors.

Net profit was 27.01 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$3.49 billion), while total revenue fell 7.7% to HK$255.80 billion, the company said.

The conglomerate said that the profit contribution from its financial services segment fell 14% due to higher provisioning made by Citic Bank and Citic Trust to cushion against the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the economy.

The company proposed a dividend payment of HK$0.10 per share for the first half, which was HK$0.08 less than last year.

Citic Ltd. said that the reduction in its dividend reflected the lower profit for the period and the challenging outlook for the rest of 2020.

"As global trade remains constricted in the face of the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, the path to recovery is likely to be long and arduous," the company's chairman Zhu Hexin said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC LIMITED -1.48% 7.3 End-of-day quote.-29.94%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.78% 30.97 End-of-day quote.22.41%
Financials
Sales 2020 574 B 74 115 M 74 115 M
Net income 2020 54 323 M 7 010 M 7 010 M
Net Debt 2020 546 B 70 442 M 70 442 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,17x
Yield 2020 6,20%
Capitalization 212 B 27 401 M 27 402 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 287 910
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart CITIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,45 HKD
Last Close Price 7,30 HKD
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiong Wang Vice Chairman & President
He Xin Zhu Chairman
Wai Keung Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Wu Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Yuan Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC LIMITED-29.94%27 401
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-6.49%32 441
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.61%9 640
NATIXIS-39.21%8 961
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.4.23%5 246
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-39.47%3 392
