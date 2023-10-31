October 31, 2023 at 12:43 am EDT

By Sherry Qin

Citic Ltd.'s nine-month net profit fell 19% due to lower operating income.

The Chinese state-owned investment company's nine-month net profit was 39.24 billion yuan ($5.37 billion) compared with CNY48.68 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Net profit dropped 23% on year in the first half.

Citic's operating income in the first three quarters declined to CNY268.99 billion from CNY274.59 billion in the year-earlier period.

It registered an operating profit of CNY88.33 billion in the first nine months, compared with CNY92.69 billion a year earlier.

