Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CITIC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    267   HK0267001375

CITIC LIMITED

(267)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-08-29 pm EDT
8.070 HKD   -0.25%
12:45aCitic's First-Half Net Profit Rose Slightly
DJ
08/29CITIC Securities’ Profit Slides 8% in H1; Revenue Far Exceeds Estimates
MT
08/29China's CITIC Securities reports 8.2% fall in first-half profit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citic's First-Half Net Profit Rose Slightly

08/30/2022 | 12:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


Citic Ltd. reported slightly higher net profit in the first half of the year due to its subsidiaries' improved performance.

The Chinese diversified conglomerate on Tuesday reported first-half net profit of 50.05 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$6.38 billion), compared with HK$44.18 billion a year ago.

Revenue rose to HK$392.41 billion from HK$352.92 billion, the company said.

The improvement in the company's first-half results was thanks to the stronger performance of its financial and nonfinancial units, which helped offset the pressures of lower market demand and supply-chain disruptions, Citic said.

The conglomerate warned that it could face financial risks due to China's economy undergoing structural changes and the uneven economic recovery in the countries it operates.

Citic's board recommended an interim dividend of HK$0.20 a share.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 0044ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC LIMITED -0.25% 8.07 Delayed Quote.6.62%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.15% 19.37 End-of-day quote.-26.66%
All news about CITIC LIMITED
12:45aCitic's First-Half Net Profit Rose Slightly
DJ
08/29CITIC Securities’ Profit Slides 8% in H1; Revenue Far Exceeds Estimates
MT
08/29China's CITIC Securities reports 8.2% fall in first-half profit
RE
08/28Correction to CITIC Article on Aug. 25
DJ
08/26China regulators tell banks to ramp up lending - sources
RE
08/26China CITIC Bank’s H1 Profit Rises 12%; Bad Loan Ratio Shrinks
MT
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/25China CITIC Bank's Net Profit Rose 12% in First Half
DJ
08/23Allianz Reportedly Stepping Up Asset Management Ventures in China
MT
08/23Allianz in Talks to Set Up China Asset-Management Business, Reuters Reports
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIC LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 741 B 94 400 M 94 400 M
Net income 2022 71 831 M 9 154 M 9 154 M
Net Debt 2022 832 B 106 B 106 B
P/E ratio 2022 3,16x
Yield 2022 7,94%
Capitalization 235 B 29 991 M 29 991 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 136 637
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart CITIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,09 HKD
Average target price 9,88 HKD
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Hua Xi Vice Chairman & President
He Xin Zhu Chairman
Wai Keung Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Wu Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Francis Neoh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIC LIMITED6.62%29 991
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.76%336 278
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.80%273 439
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.18%215 359
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.46%166 780
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 475