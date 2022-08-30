Citic's First-Half Net Profit Rose Slightly

By Yi Wei Wong

Citic Ltd. reported slightly higher net profit in the first half of the year due to its subsidiaries' improved performance.

The Chinese diversified conglomerate on Tuesday reported first-half net profit of 50.05 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$6.38 billion), compared with HK$44.18 billion a year ago.

Revenue rose to HK$392.41 billion from HK$352.92 billion, the company said.

The improvement in the company's first-half results was thanks to the stronger performance of its financial and nonfinancial units, which helped offset the pressures of lower market demand and supply-chain disruptions, Citic said.

The conglomerate warned that it could face financial risks due to China's economy undergoing structural changes and the uneven economic recovery in the countries it operates.

Citic's board recommended an interim dividend of HK$0.20 a share.

