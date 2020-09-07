CITIC Securities : How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' -2

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment strategy
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Family Business
Ageing Population
Robotics
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Shanghai Stock Exchange
>
CITIC Securities Company Limited
600030
CNE000001DB6
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
(600030)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 09/04
31.04
CNY
-1.52%
06:21a
CITIC SECURITIES
: How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' -2-
DJ
06:21a
BERTRAND CAMUS
: How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' of Hong Kong Finance
DJ
09/05
Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to $30 billion, say sources
RE
Summary
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
CITIC Securities : How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' -2-
0
09/07/2020 | 06:21am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Write to Quentin Webb at quentin.webb@wsj.com and Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com
0
All news about CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
06:21a
CITIC SECURITIES
: How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' -2-
DJ
06:21a
BERTRAND CAMUS
: How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' of Hong Kong F..
DJ
09/05
Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to $30 billion, say sources
RE
09/04
CITIC Securities set for role in Ant Group's up to $30 billion IPO - sources
RE
08/31
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/30
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/30
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/29
CLSA CEO Gould quits after 16 months, no reason given
RE
08/29
CITIC SECURITIES
: CLSA CEO Gould quits after 16 months, no reason given
RE
08/29
CLSA's CEO to Depart, in Latest Shake-up at Chinese-Owned Broker
DJ
More news
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2020
54 290 M
7 948 M
7 948 M
Net income 2020
17 147 M
2 510 M
2 510 M
Net Debt 2020
127 B
18 596 M
18 596 M
P/E ratio 2020
23,1x
Yield 2020
1,82%
Capitalization
368 B
53 745 M
53 838 M
EV / Sales 2020
9,11x
EV / Sales 2021
8,40x
Nbr of Employees
17 768
Free-Float
80,2%
More Financials
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
31,12 CNY
Last Close Price
31,04 CNY
Spread / Highest target
41,8%
Spread / Average Target
0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target
-48,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Ming Hui Yang
President & Executive Director
You Jun Zhang
Chairman
Chang Yi Zhang
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jiong Li
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Qun Li Song
Chief Engineer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
22.69%
53 745
MORGAN STANLEY
3.11%
83 111
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
-8.26%
75 680
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.
64.29%
49 465
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
-23.89%
46 649
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
4.73%
25 557
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave