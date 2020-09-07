Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  CITIC Securities Company Limited    600030   CNE000001DB6

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(600030)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CITIC Securities : How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 06:21am EDT

Write to Quentin Webb at quentin.webb@wsj.com and Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
06:21aCITIC SECURITIES : How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' -2-
DJ
06:21aBERTRAND CAMUS : How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' of Hong Kong F..
DJ
09/05Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to $30 billion, say sources
RE
09/04CITIC Securities set for role in Ant Group's up to $30 billion IPO - sources
RE
08/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/29CLSA CEO Gould quits after 16 months, no reason given
RE
08/29CITIC SECURITIES : CLSA CEO Gould quits after 16 months, no reason given
RE
08/29CLSA's CEO to Depart, in Latest Shake-up at Chinese-Owned Broker
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54 290 M 7 948 M 7 948 M
Net income 2020 17 147 M 2 510 M 2 510 M
Net Debt 2020 127 B 18 596 M 18 596 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 368 B 53 745 M 53 838 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,11x
EV / Sales 2021 8,40x
Nbr of Employees 17 768
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Securities Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 31,12 CNY
Last Close Price 31,04 CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Yang President & Executive Director
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Chang Yi Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jiong Li Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Qun Li Song Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED22.69%53 745
MORGAN STANLEY3.11%83 111
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.26%75 680
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.64.29%49 465
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.89%46 649
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.73%25 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group