CLSA's CEO to Depart, in Latest Shake-up at Chinese-Owned Broker

By Quentin Webb and Stella Yifan Xie

CLSA Ltd. Chief Executive Rick Gould is leaving the Hong Kong brokerage after less than a year and a half in that role, in the latest senior departure from the firm owned by China's Citic Securities Co.

Mr. Gould was formerly the bank's top Wall Street executive, and was promoted in April 2019. He joined CLSA in 2014, and had earlier worked at Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg LP.

A CLSA spokesperson confirmed Mr. Gould was leaving, in response to a query from The Wall Street Journal. A successor hasn't yet been named.

In an emailed statement provided by the bank, Mr. Gould said Citic Securities and CLSA would together "create a formidable investment bank." He added: "I have enjoyed leading and working with our team immensely over the past six years, both in New York and in Hong Kong, and I look forward to the firms' continued success."

His exit adds to the recent high-level turnover at CLSA, as Citic Securities, China's biggest broker, has moved to take tighter control of a business that it has owned since 2013.

As well as Mr. Gould and his predecessor, other senior departures since early 2019 include CLSA's chairman, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and treasurer, plus heads of research, legal, sales and trading, communications, and human resources.

Mr. Gould's predecessor, longtime CEO Jonathan Slone, left in March 2019, weeks after then-Chairman Tang Zhenyi was replaced by Citic Securities' own chairman, Zhang Youjun. Mr. Zhang now chairs both groups.

At the same time, it has made some external hires, including former Vanguard Group executive Charles Lin, who was named vice chairman in April.

As CEO of CLSA Americas, Mr. Gould oversaw a retrenchment in 2017. Outspoken banking analyst Mike Mayo was among those who left, as CLSA ceased publishing research on U.S. companies.

Despite the changes, CLSA has secured some big deals. In June, it was one of three senior banks that led a $3.9 billion share sale in Hong Kong for JD.com, the Chinese e-commerce company.

Mr. Gould's exit comes shortly before CLSA's annual investor forum, a fixture in the Asian financial calendar famous for headline-grabbing guests like Sarah Palin, Mike Tyson and Katy Perry. This year's event, which begins Sept. 8, will be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

