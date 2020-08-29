Log in
CITIC Securities Company Limited    600030

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(600030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 08/28
31.99 CNY   +3.29%
06:16aCLSA CEO Gould quits after 16 months, no reason given
RE
05:25aCITIC SECURITIES : CLSA CEO Gould quits after 16 months, no reason given
RE
04:48aCLSA's CEO to Depart, in Latest Shake-up at Chinese-Owned Broker
DJ
CLSA's CEO to Depart, in Latest Shake-up at Chinese-Owned Broker

08/29/2020 | 04:48am EDT

By Quentin Webb and Stella Yifan Xie

CLSA Ltd. Chief Executive Rick Gould is leaving the Hong Kong brokerage after less than a year and a half in that role, in the latest senior departure from the firm owned by China's Citic Securities Co.

Mr. Gould was formerly the bank's top Wall Street executive, and was promoted in April 2019. He joined CLSA in 2014, and had earlier worked at Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg LP.

A CLSA spokesperson confirmed Mr. Gould was leaving, in response to a query from The Wall Street Journal. A successor hasn't yet been named.

In an emailed statement provided by the bank, Mr. Gould said Citic Securities and CLSA would together "create a formidable investment bank." He added: "I have enjoyed leading and working with our team immensely over the past six years, both in New York and in Hong Kong, and I look forward to the firms' continued success."

His exit adds to the recent high-level turnover at CLSA, as Citic Securities, China's biggest broker, has moved to take tighter control of a business that it has owned since 2013.

As well as Mr. Gould and his predecessor, other senior departures since early 2019 include CLSA's chairman, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and treasurer, plus heads of research, legal, sales and trading, communications, and human resources.

Mr. Gould's predecessor, longtime CEO Jonathan Slone, left in March 2019, weeks after then-Chairman Tang Zhenyi was replaced by Citic Securities' own chairman, Zhang Youjun. Mr. Zhang now chairs both groups.

At the same time, it has made some external hires, including former Vanguard Group executive Charles Lin, who was named vice chairman in April.

As CEO of CLSA Americas, Mr. Gould oversaw a retrenchment in 2017. Outspoken banking analyst Mike Mayo was among those who left, as CLSA ceased publishing research on U.S. companies.

Despite the changes, CLSA has secured some big deals. In June, it was one of three senior banks that led a $3.9 billion share sale in Hong Kong for JD.com, the Chinese e-commerce company.

Mr. Gould's exit comes shortly before CLSA's annual investor forum, a fixture in the Asian financial calendar famous for headline-grabbing guests like Sarah Palin, Mike Tyson and Katy Perry. This year's event, which begins Sept. 8, will be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Quentin Webb at quentin.webb@wsj.com and Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC LIMITED 0.00% 7.3 End-of-day quote.-29.94%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 3.29% 31.99 End-of-day quote.26.44%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.53% 52.89 Delayed Quote.3.46%
Financials
Sales 2020 54 339 M 7 916 M 7 916 M
Net income 2020 17 041 M 2 482 M 2 482 M
Net Debt 2020 127 B 18 503 M 18 503 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 378 B 55 044 M 55 050 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,29x
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 15 908
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Securities Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 30,20 CNY
Last Close Price 31,99 CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Yang President & Executive Director
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Chang Yi Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jiong Li Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Qun Li Song Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED26.44%55 044
MORGAN STANLEY3.46%82 953
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.60%75 397
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.72.02%49 663
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.72%46 494
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.84%25 160
