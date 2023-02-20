China, Hong Kong stocks rise on China recovery hopes

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
climbed on Monday as risk appetite improved on hopes of the
economy gradually shifting from reopening to recovery,
outweighing geopolitical tensions between U.S. and China.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 1.2% by
the lunch break and the Shanghai Composite Index gained
1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.8%.
** Investor sentiment held up strong on Monday with market
participants picking up cues for recovery activities and growth
potential from corporate earnings.
** "High-frequency data shows traffic congestion and subway
crowds in big cities have rebounded to a near-normal level. In
Tier-1 cities, secondary property transactions have been
returning strongly," said Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow
Investment Group.
** Goldman Sachs still expected a roughly 20% price return
from Chinese stocks over the next 12 months, after the MSCI
China corrected 9% downwards in the past month, and prompted
investor questions about the durability of the reopening-led
rally.
** The Wall Street bank believes the principal theme in the
stock market will gradually shift from reopening to recovery,
with the driver of the potential gains likely coming from
earnings growth.
** Shares of Chinese brokerages rallied 1.9%
after China's securities watchdog said it implemented the new
registration-based initial public offering system on Friday,
aiming to encourage new listings and boost corporate
fundraising.
** China International Capital Corp surged 4.3%
and CITIC Securities added 2%.
** Among sectors, China CSI Financials Index and
the CSI 300 Real Estate Index both rallied nearly
1.9%.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong gained 1.1%
despite lingering Sino-U.S. tensions.
** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned
top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should Beijing
provide material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
** "The meeting between Wang Yi and Antony Blinken on the
weekend did little to ease tensions between the two and instead
added more fuel to the fire," Maybank said in a note.
