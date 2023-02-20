Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  CITIC Securities Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    600030   CNE000001DB6

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(600030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
20.24 CNY   -1.60%
China, Hong Kong stocks rise on China recovery hopes

02/20/2023 | 12:24am EST
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks climbed on Monday as risk appetite improved on hopes of the economy gradually shifting from reopening to recovery, outweighing geopolitical tensions between U.S. and China.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 1.2% by the lunch break and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.8%.

** Investor sentiment held up strong on Monday with market participants picking up cues for recovery activities and growth potential from corporate earnings.

** "High-frequency data shows traffic congestion and subway crowds in big cities have rebounded to a near-normal level. In Tier-1 cities, secondary property transactions have been returning strongly," said Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group.

** Goldman Sachs still expected a roughly 20% price return from Chinese stocks over the next 12 months, after the MSCI China corrected 9% downwards in the past month, and prompted investor questions about the durability of the reopening-led rally.

** The Wall Street bank believes the principal theme in the stock market will gradually shift from reopening to recovery, with the driver of the potential gains likely coming from earnings growth.

** Shares of Chinese brokerages rallied 1.9% after China's securities watchdog said it implemented the new registration-based initial public offering system on Friday, aiming to encourage new listings and boost corporate fundraising.

** China International Capital Corp surged 4.3% and CITIC Securities added 2%.

** Among sectors, China CSI Financials Index and the CSI 300 Real Estate Index both rallied nearly 1.9%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong gained 1.1% despite lingering Sino-U.S. tensions.

** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should Beijing provide material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

** "The meeting between Wang Yi and Antony Blinken on the weekend did little to ease tensions between the two and instead added more fuel to the fire," Maybank said in a note. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD. 0.03% 147.26 End-of-day quote.-0.50%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED 3.42% 17.56 Delayed Quote.13.96%
CITIC LIMITED 1.23% 9.03 Delayed Quote.8.13%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -1.60% 20.24 End-of-day quote.1.66%
MSCI CHINA (STRD) -1.61% 67.677 Real-time Quote.7.56%
MSCI CHINA A (STRD) -1.34% 1968.87 Real-time Quote.4.79%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.79% 3759.06 Real-time Quote.5.66%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.76% 3609.9 Real-time Quote.4.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.46% 74.08 Delayed Quote.3.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 71 894 M 10 469 M 10 469 M
Net income 2022 22 944 M 3 341 M 3 341 M
Net cash 2022 63 799 M 9 290 M 9 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 285 B 41 548 M 41 548 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 23 696
Free-Float 72,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 20,24 CNY
Average target price 24,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Hui Yang President & Executive Director
Ben Liang Shi Chief Financial Officer
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Chang Yi Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xing Fang Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.66%41 548
MORGAN STANLEY17.04%166 679
CHARLES SCHWAB-3.53%149 937
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.7.32%124 200
CITIGROUP INC.13.69%99 593
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.30%25 598