Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  CITIC Securities Company Limited    600030   CNE000001DB6

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(600030)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 03/18
23.55 CNY   -0.38%
06:40pCITIC SECURITIES  : 2020 Net Rises 22%
DJ
10:15aCITIC HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.  : annual earnings release
08:52aCITIC SECURITIES  : 2020 social responsibility report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citic Securities : 2020 Net Rises 22%

03/18/2021 | 06:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By P.R. Venkat

Citic Securities Co.'s net profit last year rose nearly 22% on year, supported by higher underwriting fees in an active Hong Kong equity fund raising and debt market.

Net profit grew to 14.90 billion yuan ($2.29 billion), while total revenue rose 26% from a year ago to CNY71.87 billion, the Chinese brokerage and investment bank said late Thursday.

In the past year, the company's fees and commission income rose to CNY16.50 billion as against CNY10.14 billion reported in 2019.

With regard to liquidity risk, the company said: "With the gradual improvement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stabilization of the market environment, the impact on the company is expected to be insignificant."

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-21 1839ET

All news about CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
06:40pCITIC SECURITIES  : 2020 Net Rises 22%
DJ
10:15aCITIC HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.  : annual earnings release
08:52aCITIC SECURITIES  : 2020 social responsibility report
PU
08:42aCITIC SECURITIES  : Proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
08:34aCITIC SECURITIES  : Announcement in relation to provision for expected credit lo..
PU
03/16BAIC Motor Sells $350 Million of 2% Bonds Due 2024; Files for Hong Kong Listi..
MT
03/16CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED  : annual earnings release
03/16S ENJOY SERVICE  : Seeks $134 Million from Private Placement; Shares Fall 9%
MT
03/15CHINA CITIC BANK  : Elects Parent Firm's Chairman to Take Reins
MT
03/15MARKET CHATTER : Baidu's AI Chip Unit Kunlun Boosts Valuation to $2 Billion Afte..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60 281 M 9 265 M 9 265 M
Net income 2020 16 336 M 2 511 M 2 511 M
Net Debt 2020 127 B 19 523 M 19 523 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 281 B 43 138 M 43 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,76x
EV / Sales 2021 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 15 908
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Securities Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 32,32 CNY
Last Close Price 23,55 CNY
Spread / Highest target 86,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ming Hui Yang President & Executive Director
Jiong Li Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Chang Yi Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qun Li Song Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.90%42 648
MORGAN STANLEY20.44%157 688
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.30.81%124 930
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION23.87%124 875
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.40%33 192
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-17.24%25 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ