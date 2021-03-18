Citic Securities : 2020 Net Rises 22%

By P.R. Venkat



Citic Securities Co.'s net profit last year rose nearly 22% on year, supported by higher underwriting fees in an active Hong Kong equity fund raising and debt market.

Net profit grew to 14.90 billion yuan ($2.29 billion), while total revenue rose 26% from a year ago to CNY71.87 billion, the Chinese brokerage and investment bank said late Thursday.

In the past year, the company's fees and commission income rose to CNY16.50 billion as against CNY10.14 billion reported in 2019.

With regard to liquidity risk, the company said: "With the gradual improvement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stabilization of the market environment, the impact on the company is expected to be insignificant."

