BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co , China's largest brokerage, said on Friday its business took a big hit from global financial market fluctuations.

The comments were made by Li Chunbo, member of the executive committee of Citic Securities, at a news conference held after its annual results were published on Thursday. (Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)