Top China brokerage CITIC posts 55% rise in 2021 profit on investment gains

* CITIC posts 55% rise in FY net profit on-year
* Stock investment revenue up 37% on-year
* Asset management gains up 41% on-year
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co
, China's biggest brokerage, reported on
Monday a 55.01% rise in profit in 2021, led by strong gains in
securities investments.
Net profit for the 12 months ended December rose to 23.1
billion yuan ($3.6 billion) from 14.9 billion yuan a year
earlier, on the strength of investments, the company said in a
stock exchange filing.
CITIC's revenue generated from stock investment jumped by
37.14% to 18.4 billion yuan, while asset management fees rose by
around 41.35% to 13.5 billion yuan, the annual report showed.
The net profit results are largely in line with the
preliminary results released in January.
"The capital market is booming," said the preliminary
report.
"In 2021, the company invested in banks, asset management
projects which steadily grew," the company added.
China's brokerages earned 191.12 billion yuan in net profit
in 2021, up 21.32%, while their revenue rose by 12.03%,
Securities Association of China data show.
CITIC shares in Hong Kong closed down 0.34% on Monday at
HK$17.5 prior to the results being announced, compared with a
1.31% rise in the broader market
($1 = 6.3607 Chinese yuan renminbi)
