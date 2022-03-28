Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  CITIC Securities Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    600030   CNE000001DB6

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(600030)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  03-24
20.37 CNY   -1.50%
07:51aTop China brokerage CITIC posts 55% rise in 2021 profit on investment gains
RE
03/25Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 2.5% in Renewed Tech Slump
MT
03/24China CITIC Bank's Net Profit Rose 14% in 2021
DJ
Top China brokerage CITIC posts 55% rise in 2021 profit on investment gains

03/28/2022 | 08:16am EDT
* CITIC posts 55% rise in FY net profit on-year

* Stock investment revenue up 37% on-year

* Asset management gains up 41% on-year

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co , China's biggest brokerage, reported on Monday a 55.01% rise in profit in 2021, led by strong gains in securities investments.

Net profit for the 12 months ended December rose to 23.1 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) from 14.9 billion yuan a year earlier, on the strength of investments, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

CITIC's revenue generated from stock investment jumped by 37.14% to 18.4 billion yuan, while asset management fees rose by around 41.35% to 13.5 billion yuan, the annual report showed.

The net profit results are largely in line with the preliminary results released in January.

"The capital market is booming," said the preliminary report.

"In 2021, the company invested in banks, asset management projects which steadily grew," the company added.

China's brokerages earned 191.12 billion yuan in net profit in 2021, up 21.32%, while their revenue rose by 12.03%, Securities Association of China data show.

CITIC shares in Hong Kong closed down 0.34% on Monday at HK$17.5 prior to the results being announced, compared with a 1.31% rise in the broader market

($1 = 6.3607 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Zhang Yan in Shanghai Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC LIMITED -1.03% 8.61 Delayed Quote.12.99%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -1.50% 20.37 End-of-day quote.-22.87%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.3836 Delayed Quote.0.29%
Financials
Sales 2021 71 131 M 11 175 M 11 175 M
Net income 2021 21 264 M 3 341 M 3 341 M
Net Debt 2021 48 969 M 7 693 M 7 693 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 339 B 53 305 M 53 305 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 19 012
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Securities Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 20,37 CNY
Average target price 31,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Hui Yang President & Executive Director
Benliang Shi Chief Financial Officer
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Chang Yi Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qun Li Song Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.87%53 305
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION8.63%173 028
MORGAN STANLEY-5.89%164 741
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-11.78%114 046
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.54%24 645
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL8.88%22 695