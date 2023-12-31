Dear Colleagues and Friends,

As we usher in a new year, I wish to express season's greetings to all colleagues local and overseas and their families, and my heartfelt wish to all leaders, partners, investors, and friends from all communities who always support CITIC Telecom's development!

I joined CITIC Telecom in mid September and officially become the Chairman on 27 October this year. I'm impressed by the performance of the company over the past 10-plus years. Under the leadership of CITIC Group and the Board, Chairman Xin Yue Jiang led the management and all colleagues to tackle difficulties and strive for achievements, to develop corporate culture of "Wisdom and Integrity for Fostering Prosperity", leading to the formation of a united and progressive team. All team members are brilliant, motivated, and strived for excellence. The company's performance has improved consecutively for years, and it has been recognized on the list of top 10 companies of CITIC Group and trusted by investors. All these foster the business development of the company.

The company was active to tackle multiple challenges over the year. It overcame all the difficulties, strived to develop digital economy, and secured several new achievements in 2023.

Ushering into New Era of Digital Development. CTM leveraged on the first commercial launch of 5G and continuously led the 5G market in Macau. The 5G service was highly recognized by the users. CTM also took the lead to launch 5G private network, and assisted in the "Macau Science 1" satellite project, which contributed to Macau's aerospace industry. For CITIC Telecom, the company has become the technical solution provider of WhatsApp Business, which further optimized the products package for messaging services. CPC has become the first service provider certified with VMware Sovereign Cloud, and its technical strength is highly recognized and it has further enhanced the capability of "Cloud, Network and Security" solution.

Achievements in Innovation and Technology. CTM won the first prize of Special International Invitational of National "Blooming Cup" 5G Application Competition for the second consecutive year, and the "Best International Application Award" of the Competition. CPC/CEC was crowned the championship in the 6th Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest. CITIC Telecom has received several awards in the first "Blooming Cup" in digital application from CITIC Group. All these achievements signify the company's image of innovation and technology to the stakeholders and create a strong atmosphere for driving science and technical innovation.

Develop New Markets by United Team. CITIC Telecom and CPC joined hands and successfully secured a key internet client to commit data centre services in Ap Lei Chau; CPC provided highly efficient, all-rounded network security protection to CITIC Group and its several subsidiaries, the services of which have been highly recognized; Our Southeast Asian company has strived to develop new markets in the Philippines and Vietnam, developing unique and compatible business segments.

Look forward to in 2024, in view of the new challenging environment with increasing complexity, severity and uncertainty, we have to focus on monitoring the trend, be confident, active, motivated and strived to move forward, seize the opportunity, tackle the difficulties in our development, take up the responsibilities and be ready to react to new challenges. We also have to maintain professional development, provide globalized service, secure high-end customers, adopt diversified business synergy, persist, lead and strengthen innovation, speed up transformational development, maintain our advantages in the business segment, and expand new areas in IoT, AI, Information Security and new 5G applications. The company will enhance its core competitiveness, and head towards a world-class and international internet-oriented telecommunications enterprise.

I would like to wish all colleagues and their families the best of health and peace in the new year. Hand in hand together, we will create a new chapter and be on top of all difficulties in 2024!

Luo Xicheng

31 December, 2023 at CITIC Telecom Tower, Hong Kong