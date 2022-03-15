Log in
    1883   HK1883037637

CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1883)
  Report
CITIC Telecom International : Presentation

03/15/2022
(Stock Code: 01883)

2021

Annual Results Announcement

15 March 2022

Copyright © CITIC Telecom 2022. All rights reserved

1 Results Summary

2 Financial Performance

3 Operational Performance

2

Copyright © CITIC Telecom 2022. All rights reserved

2021 Results Summary

  • Total revenue for the year grew by 6.3% to HK$9,486 million. Revenue from telecommunications services was comparable to last year at
    HK$7,905 million
  • Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to HK$1,076 million, an increase of 5.2% when compared with last year
  • Basic earnings per share was up 5.0% from last year to HK29.3 cents
  • Final dividend of HK17.0 cents per share. Including interim dividend of HK5.5 cents per share, full year dividends totaled HK22.5 cents per share (2020: HK21.0 cents per share), a year-on-year increase of 7.1%
  • Strong cash flow sustained with net debt further down by HK$696 million when compared to the end of 2020. Net gearing ratio dropped to 27% (31 December 2020: 31%)

3

Total revenue

+6.3%

Profit attributable to equity shareholders

+ 5.2%

Basic earnings per

share

+ 5.0%

Full year dividends

+ 7.1%

Net gearing ratio

Reduced to 27%

Copyright © CITIC Telecom 2022. All rights reserved

1 Results Summary

2 Financial Performance

3 Operational Performance

4

Copyright © CITIC Telecom 2022. All rights reserved

Financial results overview

Total revenue

Profit attributable to equity shareholders

HK$ Million

HK$ Million

24.6%

17.9%

10.6%

16.7%

14.9%

75.4%

82.1%

89.4%

83.3%

85.1%

5

Copyright © CITIC Telecom 2022. All rights reserved

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
