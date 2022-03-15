CITIC Telecom International : Presentation

Total revenue for the year grew by6.3% to HK$9,486 million. Revenue from telecommunications services was comparable to last year at
HK$7,905 million
Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted toHK$1,076 million, an increase of 5.2% when compared with last year
Basic earnings per share was up5.0% from last year to HK29.3 cents
Final dividend ofHK17.0 cents per share. Including interim dividend of HK5.5 cents per share, full year dividends totaled HK22.5 cents per share (2020: HK21.0 cents per share), a year-on-year increase of 7.1%
Strong cash flow sustained with net debt further down byHK$696 million when compared to the end of 2020. Net gearing ratio dropped to 27% (31 December 2020: 31%)
