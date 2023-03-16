CITIC Telecom International : Presentation

Total revenue for the year grew by6.6% to HK$10,111 million. Revenue from telecommunications services increased by 11.7% to HK$8,831 million when compared with last year
Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted toHK$1,191 million, an increase of 10.7% when compared with last year
Basic earnings per share was up10.2% from last year to HK32.3 cents
Final dividend ofHK 18.5 cents per share, including interim dividend of HK 6.0 cents per share, full year dividends totaled HK 24.5 cents per share (2021: HK22.5 cents per share), a year-on-year increase of 8.9%
Stable operating cash flow achieved with net debt further down byHK$1,119 million when compared with the end of 2021. Net gearing ratio dropped to 20% (31 December 2021: 27%)
