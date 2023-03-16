Advanced search
    1883   HK1883037637

CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1883)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:20 2023-03-16 am EDT
2.950 HKD   +2.08%
Citic Telecom International : Presentation
PU
CITIC Telecom's 2022 Profit Inches Up
MT
CITIC Telecom CEO Resigns
MT
CITIC Telecom International : Presentation

03/16/2023 | 05:13am EDT
(Stock Code: 01883)

2022

Annual Results Announcement

16 March 2023

Copyright © CITIC Telecom 2023. All rights reserved

1 Results Summary

2 Financial Performance

3 Operational Performance

2022 Results Summary

  • Total revenue for the year grew by 6.6% to HK$10,111 million. Revenue from telecommunications services increased by 11.7% to HK$8,831 million when compared with last year
  • Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to HK$1,191 million, an increase of 10.7% when compared with last year
  • Basic earnings per share was up 10.2% from last year to HK32.3 cents
  • Final dividend of HK 18.5 cents per share, including interim dividend of HK 6.0 cents per share, full year dividends totaled HK 24.5 cents per share (2021: HK22.5 cents per share), a year-on-year increase of 8.9%
  • Stable operating cash flow achieved with net debt further down by HK$1,119 million when compared with the end of 2021. Net gearing ratio dropped to 20% (31 December 2021: 27%)

3

Total revenue

+ 6.6%

Profit attributable to equity shareholders

+ 10.7%

Basic earnings per

share

+ 10.2%

Full year dividends

+ 8.9%

Net gearing ratio

Reduced to 20%

Copyright © CITIC Telecom 2023. All rights reserved

1 Results Summary

2 Financial Performance

3 Operational Performance

Financial Results Overview

Total revenue

HK$ Million

9,464

9,014

8,923

9,486

24.6%

17.9%

10.6%

16.7%

7,139 7,396 7,978 7,905

75.4% 82.1% 89.4% 83.3%

Profit attributable to equity shareholders

HK$ Million

10,111

12.7%

8,831

1,191

1,023

1,076

951

1,002

87.3%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Sales of mobile handsets and equipment

Profit attributable to equity shareholders

Revenue from telecommunications services

5

Copyright © CITIC Telecom 2023. All rights reserved

Disclaimer

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
05:13aCitic Telecom International : Presentation
PU
02:02aCITIC Telecom's 2022 Profit Inches Up
MT
01:41aCITIC Telecom CEO Resigns
MT
03/10CITIC Telecom CPC Continuous DX Innovation to Introduce Intelligence Operation Journey
AQ
03/03CITIC Telecom CPC launches Private Secure Gateway to Empower Enterprise Operational Eff..
AQ
01/19CITIC Telecom CPC Has a Rosy Start in 2023 with Multiple Distinguished Awards and Certi..
AQ
2022Citic Telecom International : 2023 New Year Message from Chairman Xin Yue Jiang
PU
2022CITIC Telecom CPC Clinches Two Innovation Awards at Asia Communication Awards 2022
AQ
2022CITIC Telecom CPC Supercharges Security Superiority
AQ
2022Citic Telecom International : CTM Officially Launches 5G Services
PU
