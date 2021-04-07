CITIC Telecom International : NEW SILKROUTES GROUP, ACCLIVIS SIGN MOU TO DEVELOP AND DEPLOY CUTTING EDGE WORKFLOW FOR AI PLATFORM

• MOU covers development of a private AI cloud facility and secure network connection

• Plan is to develop GEIA™, NSG's AI solution

• GEIATM platform pulls genomics data from cloud data storage to produce clinical reports for medical practitioners and clinicians

Singapore, 5 April 2021 - New Silkroutes Group Limited (NSG) said today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Acclivis Technologies and Solutions Pte Ltd (Acclivis) to design and develop a comprehensive workflow for a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can be used to provide genomic-driven healthcare.

Acclivis will also help build a private AI cloud facility and develop a secure network connection within NSG operational facilities.

NSG, which operates a network of medical and dental clinics in Singapore, will own the intellectual property rights for the workflow and UI/UX (user interface/user experience).

NSG plans to develop an AI platform that will be able to pull genomics data from cloud data storage for use in different data analysis modules. The system will then produce customised clinical reports for medical practitioners and clinicians. As the system has machine learning capability, it should become more intelligent with time and increased utilisation.

Dr VicPearly Wong, NSG's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'We have been working hard to enhance our AI capabilities to transform ourselves into a tech-enabled healthcare group that will provide patients with the best diagnosis and treatment. We look forward to launching GEIATM , our very own AI solution soon.'

Dr Wong added that GEIATM is a complete and seamless, hybrid cloud-based workflow platform solution with AI-optimised analyses.

Acclivis is a leading enterprise cloud and IT services provider that uses disruptive technologies such as AI and machine learning to help organisations embark on digital transformation and innovation in Asia Pacific.

Mr Marcus Cheng, CEO of Acclivis, said: 'Acclivis has a track record of building and managing private cloud facilities and developing AI technology platforms that define, structure and automate workflows for the public, commercial and healthcare sectors. We are delighted to partner with NSG to positively shape the future of genomics healthcare.'

In first quarter of the year, NSG has entered into collaborations with two global technology giants to develop an AI platform that can be used in genomics-driven healthcare, including building predictive models for cancer and other ailments.

Genomic medicine involves the study of a patient's DNA and how the information can be used to improve clinical care through better diagnosis and personalised treatment. With the advent of big data, AI can help speed up the analysis of vast amounts of genomic sequence data to ultimately allow doctors and patients to identify and manage conditions at the earliest possible stages.

'NSG will continue to build relationships with leading tech players who can provide us with a full range of capabilities in data-driven diagnostics,' Dr Wong said.

NSG's MOU with Acclivis formally record the two companies' interest in working together and does not at this point involve any commitment of funding.