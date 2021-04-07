Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited    1883   HK1883037637

CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CITIC Telecom International : NEW SILKROUTES GROUP, ACCLIVIS SIGN MOU TO DEVELOP AND DEPLOY CUTTING EDGE WORKFLOW FOR AI PLATFORM

04/07/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

• MOU covers development of a private AI cloud facility and secure network connection

• Plan is to develop GEIA™, NSG's AI solution

• GEIATM platform pulls genomics data from cloud data storage to produce clinical reports for medical practitioners and clinicians

Singapore, 5 April 2021 - New Silkroutes Group Limited (NSG) said today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Acclivis Technologies and Solutions Pte Ltd (Acclivis) to design and develop a comprehensive workflow for a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can be used to provide genomic-driven healthcare.

Acclivis will also help build a private AI cloud facility and develop a secure network connection within NSG operational facilities.

NSG, which operates a network of medical and dental clinics in Singapore, will own the intellectual property rights for the workflow and UI/UX (user interface/user experience).

NSG plans to develop an AI platform that will be able to pull genomics data from cloud data storage for use in different data analysis modules. The system will then produce customised clinical reports for medical practitioners and clinicians. As the system has machine learning capability, it should become more intelligent with time and increased utilisation.

Dr VicPearly Wong, NSG's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'We have been working hard to enhance our AI capabilities to transform ourselves into a tech-enabled healthcare group that will provide patients with the best diagnosis and treatment. We look forward to launching GEIATM , our very own AI solution soon.'

Dr Wong added that GEIATM is a complete and seamless, hybrid cloud-based workflow platform solution with AI-optimised analyses.

Acclivis is a leading enterprise cloud and IT services provider that uses disruptive technologies such as AI and machine learning to help organisations embark on digital transformation and innovation in Asia Pacific.

Mr Marcus Cheng, CEO of Acclivis, said: 'Acclivis has a track record of building and managing private cloud facilities and developing AI technology platforms that define, structure and automate workflows for the public, commercial and healthcare sectors. We are delighted to partner with NSG to positively shape the future of genomics healthcare.'

In first quarter of the year, NSG has entered into collaborations with two global technology giants to develop an AI platform that can be used in genomics-driven healthcare, including building predictive models for cancer and other ailments.

Genomic medicine involves the study of a patient's DNA and how the information can be used to improve clinical care through better diagnosis and personalised treatment. With the advent of big data, AI can help speed up the analysis of vast amounts of genomic sequence data to ultimately allow doctors and patients to identify and manage conditions at the earliest possible stages.
'NSG will continue to build relationships with leading tech players who can provide us with a full range of capabilities in data-driven diagnostics,' Dr Wong said.

NSG's MOU with Acclivis formally record the two companies' interest in working together and does not at this point involve any commitment of funding.

Disclaimer

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:08aCITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL  : New silkroutes group, acclivis sign mou to develo..
PU
04/05NEW SILKROUTES  : in Talks with CITIC Telecom Unit for Cloud-Based Healthcare Pl..
MT
03/17CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL  : CPC Launches SmartCLOUD Object Storage Solution B..
AQ
03/04CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL  : Announces 2020 Annual Results
AQ
03/04CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL  : Announces 2020 Annual Results Reports stability a..
PU
03/04CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL  : 2020 Profit Inches Up 2%
MT
03/03CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended ..
PU
03/03CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL  : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
03/03CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL  : Changes to the Board
PU
01/19CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Renewal of Management Services Agreement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 480 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net income 2021 1 128 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2021 4 540 M 584 M 584 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
Yield 2021 8,32%
Capitalization 10 129 M 1 302 M 1 302 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 507
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,70 HKD
Last Close Price 2,76 HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Da Wei Cai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bing Chi Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yue Jiang Xin Chairman
Dickson Lp Executive Vice President-Engineering & IT
Diana Deng Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.11%1 302
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.20%243 613
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.50%134 425
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.28%118 343
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.80%96 651
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.13%94 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ