CITIC Telecom International : Precautionary Measures for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 May 2021

05/06/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01883)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 14 MAY 2021

Reference is made to the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the circular to Shareholders of the Company (the "Circular"), both dated 8 April 2021, in relation to the AGM to be held at JW Marriott Ballroom, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong ("AGM Venue") on Friday, 14 May 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The health of our Shareholders, staff and stakeholders is of paramount importance to us. Taking into account the provisions of Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong) and having considered the recent development of the current COVID-19 situation, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the Company's AGM, to ensure the safety of the Shareholders and other attendees: -

  1. At the entrance of the AGM Venue, a compulsory body temperature check will be conducted on every person attending the AGM. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.3 degrees Celsius, or any individual who has any flu-like symptoms or is otherwise unwell will not be admitted to the AGM Venue.
  2. Every attendee is required to wear a face mask at any time within the AGM Venue.
  3. Shareholders attending the AGM will be required to complete a health and travel declaration. The declaration form is available on the Company's website at www.citictel.com and you are strongly advised to download and complete it in advance and bring the completed form to the AGM Venue. Please note that Shareholders will be barred from the AGM Venue if they (a) have symptoms of COVID-19, or (b) have been in close contact in the 21 days prior to the AGM with anyone known or suspected to have become infected with COVID-19, or (c) have themselves, or been in close contact with persons who have, returned to Hong Kong in the 21 days prior to the AGM, or (d) are themselves, or are residing with anyone who is, subject to mandatory quarantine (at home or otherwise).

1

  1. Attendees of the AGM will be accommodated in separate room(s) or partitioned area(s) of not more than 20 persons each.
  2. Seating at the AGM Venue will be arranged so as to allow for appropriate social distancing. Accordingly, there will be limited capacity for attendees of the AGM. Attending persons will be admitted to the AGM Venue on a"first-come-first- served" basis.
  3. No gifts, food or beverages will be provided at the AGM.

Any changes or other additional precautionary measures in accordance with the prevailing requirements or guidelines of the Government and/or regulatory authorities, or as considered appropriate in light of the development of the COVID-19 will be implemented. Any attendee who refuses to comply with the precautionary measures will be denied entry into or be required to leave the AGM venue at the absolute discretion of the Company as permitted by law.

The Company has paid utmost attention to the impact of COVID-19,in view of which Shareholders are encouraged to appoint the chairman of the AGM as his / her proxy to vote on the resolutions, instead of attending the AGM in person.

The proxy form can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.citictel.com or the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. In order to be valid, the signed and completed proxy form must be deposited at the Company's registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong at least 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for holding the AGM or adjourned meeting (as the case may be).

By Order of the Board

Tso Mun Wai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 May 2021

The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are: Executive Directors: Xin Yue Jiang (Chairman), Cai Dawei and Li Bing Chi, Esmond; Non-Executive Directors: Wang Guoquan, Liu Jifu and Fei Yiping; and Independent Non-Executive Directors: Liu Li Qing, Zuo Xunsheng and Lam Yiu Kin.

2

Disclaimer

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:24:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
