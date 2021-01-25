CHANGE IN ISSUER NAME::MANDATORY

LIVINGSTONE HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Formerly known as Citicode Ltd.)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration Number 200404283C)

EFFECTIVE DATE FOR PROPOSED CHANGE OF NAME AND CHANGE OF TRADING COUNTER NAME

Unless otherwise expressly defined herein, all capitalised terms and references used in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the circular dated 31 December 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to, inter alia, the proposed acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Livingstone Health Ltd.

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Livingstone Health Holdings Limited (formerly known as Citicode Ltd.) (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Circular in relation to, inter alia, the proposed change of name of the Company from "Citicode Ltd." to "Livingstone Health Holdings Limited" (the "Proposed Change of Name"), which was duly approved by special resolution at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company held on 22 January 2021.

Further to the EGM of the Company held on 22 January 2021, The Board wishes to announce that:

the Notice of Special Resolution for Change of Name has been lodged with the Accounting and

Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (" ACRA ") on 26 January 2021 and ACRA has issued the Notice of Change of Name dated 26 January 2021 to confirm that the Company is now known as

"Livingstone Health Holdings Limited" with effect from 26 January 2021; and the Company has arranged with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (" SGX-ST ") to change its trading counter name from " Citicode " to " Livingstone " on the Catalist Board of the SGX- ST. The change of its trading counter name will take effect at 9.00 am on Thursday, 4 February 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Teh Wing Kwan

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

26 January 2021