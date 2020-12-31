Citicode : LODGEMENT AND DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE
CITICODE LTD.
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 200404283C)
SUPPLEMENTAL DEED TO THE SPA
EXTENSION OF TIME TO OBTAIN APPROVAL OF THE WHITEWASH RESOLUTION
THE PROPOSED PLACEMENT (AS DEFINED HEREIN)
LODGEMENT AND DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE
RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE
Unless otherwise expressly defined herein, all capitalised terms and references have the same meaning as ascribed to them in (i) the announcement made on 29 July 2020 in relation to, inter alia, the Proposed Acquisition and the Proposed Disposal; (ii) the announcement made on 7 October 2020 in relation to the Citicode Internal Reorganisation; (iii) the announcement made on 13 October 2020 in relation to the receipt of the whitewash waiver from the SIC; and (iv) the announcement made on 17 December 2020 in relation to, inter alia, updates to the Citicode Internal Reorganisation and the Proposed Loan Capitalisation (the "Previous Announcements") and the circular dated 31 December 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to, inter alia, the proposed acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Livingstone Health Ltd. (the "Proposed Acquisition").
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 The board of directors (the "Board") of Citicode Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to make this announcement to inform Shareholders of the following updates and developments following the Previous Announcements:
the entry into a supplemental deed to the SPA;
the receipt from the SIC of an extension of time to obtain approval of the Whitewash Resolution;
the proposed placement of up to 5,000,000 Placement Shares (as defined herein) at the Issue Price by way of a private placement pursuant to section 272B of the Securities and Futures
Act (Cap. 289) (the "Proposed Placement");
the lodgement and despatch of the Circular;
the receipt of listing and quotation notice; and
the receipt of approval in-principle from SGX-ST.
2. SUPPLEMENTAL DEED TO THE SPA
The Company, together with the Vendors and the Target Company has entered into a supplemental deed dated 31 December 2020 (the "Supplemental Deed") to supplement and vary the SPA in the manner as set out in the Supplemental Deed.
Except to the extent expressly varied or amended by the provisions of the Supplemental Deed, the terms and conditions of the SPA shall remain in full force and effect.
Further thereto, the SPA and the Supplemental Deed shall be read and construed as one document and the Supplemental Deed shall be considered to be part of the SPA and, without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, where the context so allows, references to the SPA in any document or instrument however expressed shall be read and construed as references to the SPA as varied or amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Deed.
The salient amendments pursuant to the Supplemental Deed are substantially as follows:
to clarify that in addition to the disposal by the Company of its subsidiaries, investments and existing businesses, the Proposed Disposal also comprises the submission of an application to ACRA for the striking off of APR;
to clarify that the Adjustment Items will be prepared by the Group Financial Controller of the
Enlarged Group and will be agreed upon and reviewed by the Enlarged Group's external auditor and audit committee. In the event where the Adjustment Items are disputed, the Parties shall negotiate in good faith to come to an agreement, failing which, an independent public accounting firm shall be engaged to resolve the items under dispute;
to clarify that Capital Variation Events refer only to any share consolidation (other than the Proposed Share Consolidation), share sub-division or bonus issue; and
to amend the list of Target Subsidiaries to reflect the latest updates to the companies in the Target Group and the effective shareholding of the Target Company in the Target Subsidiaries. The amended list of Target Subsidiaries is appended hereto asAnnex A.
3. EXTENSION OF TIME TO OBTAIN APPROVAL OF THE WHITEWASH RESOLUTION
As announced on 13 October 2020, one of the conditions upon which the whitewash waiver was granted was that the approval of the Whitewash Resolution must be obtained within three (3) months of 9 October 2020.
The Board wishes to inform Shareholders that the SIC had, on 23 December 2020, granted the
Company a one (1) month extension to convene an EGM to obtain Shareholders' approval for the
Whitewash Resolution.
4. THE PROPOSED PLACEMENT
The Company intends to carry out a placement exercise for the proposed allotment and issuance of up to 5,000,000 new shares (the "Placement Shares") at the Issue Price on a post-consolidation basis by way of a private placement pursuant to Section 272B of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore.
Assuming that the Proposed Placement is fully subscribed, the Placement Shares will represent approximately 1.58% of the Company's enlarged share capital upon completion of the Proposed
Acquisition, the Proposed Loan Capitalisation, the proposed issuance of SAC Capital Shares and the Proposed Placement.
The Company will be appointing SAC Capital as the placement agent for the Proposed Placement. The final terms of the Proposed Placement (including the placement commission) shall be determined following the entry into a definitive placement agreement (the "Placement Agreement").
Rule 811(1) of the Listing Manual requires that issue of shares must not be priced at more than a 10.0% discount to the weighted average price for trades done on the SGX-ST for the full market day on which the placement or subscription agreement is signed. Rule 811(3) provides that Rule 811(1) is not applicable if specific Shareholders' approval is obtained for the issuance of shares at a greater discount. As the Issue Price is expected to be more than 10.0% discount to the weighted average price for trades done on the SGX-ST (on a post-consolidation basis) prior to the signing of the Placement Agreement, the Company intends to seek the approval of Shareholders for the allotment and issuance of the Placement Shares at the EGM, in accordance with Rule 811(3) of the Listing Manual.
Terms of the Proposed Placement
The Placement Shares will be issued upon completion of the Proposed Share Consolidation and, upon their allotment and issuance, be credited as fully paid-up and free from all encumbrances and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Shares save for any rights, benefits, dividends and entitlements the record date of which is before completion of the Proposed Placement.
The Proposed Placement shall be subject to,inter alia, the following conditions being fulfilled:
completion of the Proposed Share Consolidation;
completion of the Proposed Acquisition;
approval by Shareholders for the allotment and issuance of the Placement Shares; and
approval in-principle for the listing and quotation of the Placement Shares being obtained from the SGX-ST (and not having been revoked or withdrawn on or prior to completion of the Proposed Placement) and, where such approval is subject to conditions, such conditions being reasonably acceptable to the Company.
The Proposed Placement will not result in any transfer of controlling interest in the Company. The Company will not proceed with the Proposed Placement without the prior approval of the Shareholders in a general meeting if such issuance would bring about a transfer of controlling interest.
4.6 Use of proceeds from the Proposed Placement
For illustrative purposes, information in this section has been presented assuming that the Proposed Placement is in respect of all of the 5,000,000 Placement Shares at the Issue Price. Shareholders should note that the foregoing terms are only indicative, and should not be construed as a representation that the Proposed Placement will be made on those terms.
For illustrative purposes, it is assumed that the Proposed Placement will raise up to S$1,000,000 gross proceeds, which will be fully used to fund the expenses in connection with the Proposed Transactions. The total estimated listing expenses is approximately S$1.10 million, comprising (a) professional fees and expenses of S$0.77 million1; (b) placement commission of S$0.03 million2; and (c) miscellaneous expenses of S$0.30 million. Accordingly, there will be no net proceeds from the Proposed Placement, and the remaining amount of listing expenses will be funded by the Target Group's internal resources.
In the reasonable opinion of the Proposed New Board, there is no minimum amount which must be raised from the Proposed Placement.
None of the proceeds to be raised from the issue of the Placement Shares will be used, directly or indirectly, to acquire or refinance the acquisition of any asset, business or entity, or to discharge, reduce or retire any indebtedness of the Enlarged Group.
Shareholders should note that the terms and timing of the Proposed Placement, including the actual number of Placement Shares will depend on various factors such as market conditions, as well as potential investors' interest in the Shares upon Completion under such market conditions, and thus there is no certainty or assurance that the Company will be able to place out all or any of the Placement Shares and raise the gross proceeds therefrom.
5. LODGEMENT AND DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
The Board wishes to inform Shareholders that the Company has today lodged a circular dated 31 December 2020 (the "Circular") containing information on, inter alia, the Proposed Acquisition, with the SGX-ST (acting as agent on behalf of the Monetary Authority of Singapore).
The extraordinary meeting of the Company ("EGM") of the Company will be held by electronic means pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020, and as amended by the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) (Amendment No. 2) Order 2020. Printed copies of the notice of EGM, the Circular, the Proxy Form and the Request Form will not be sent to the Shareholders. Instead, these documents may be accessed at the Company's website at the URL https://www.citicode.com.sgor on SGXNET at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.However, Shareholders who still wish to receive a printed copy of the Circular are to complete the Request Form and email it to ir@citicode.com.sgor to post it to Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623. To receive a printed copy of the Circular before the EGM, Shareholders are to send in their request no later than Friday, 8 January 2021.
The professional fees refer to the cash expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the Proposed Transactions, and exclude part of the management fee of S$0.10 million payable to SAC Capital, which will be satisfied in full by the allotment and issuance of the SAC Capital Shares to SAC Capital.
The Company will pay SAC Capital, as compensation for their services in connection with the Proposed Placement and pursuant to the placement agreement to be entered into, assuming the Issue Price and a commission of 3.0% of the Issue Price for each new Placement Share.
