Citicode : LODGEMENT AND DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE

CITICODE LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200404283C)

SUPPLEMENTAL DEED TO THE SPA EXTENSION OF TIME TO OBTAIN APPROVAL OF THE WHITEWASH RESOLUTION THE PROPOSED PLACEMENT (AS DEFINED HEREIN) LODGEMENT AND DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE

Unless otherwise expressly defined herein, all capitalised terms and references have the same meaning as ascribed to them in (i) the announcement made on 29 July 2020 in relation to, inter alia, the Proposed Acquisition and the Proposed Disposal; (ii) the announcement made on 7 October 2020 in relation to the Citicode Internal Reorganisation; (iii) the announcement made on 13 October 2020 in relation to the receipt of the whitewash waiver from the SIC; and (iv) the announcement made on 17 December 2020 in relation to, inter alia, updates to the Citicode Internal Reorganisation and the Proposed Loan Capitalisation (the "Previous Announcements") and the circular dated 31 December 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to, inter alia, the proposed acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Livingstone Health Ltd. (the "Proposed Acquisition").

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 The board of directors (the "Board") of Citicode Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to make this announcement to inform Shareholders of the following updates and developments following the Previous Announcements:

the entry into a supplemental deed to the SPA; the receipt from the SIC of an extension of time to obtain approval of the Whitewash Resolution; the proposed placement of up to 5,000,000 Placement Shares (as defined herein) at the Issue Price by way of a private placement pursuant to section 272B of the Securities and Futures

Act (Cap. 289) (the " Proposed Placement "); the lodgement and despatch of the Circular; the receipt of listing and quotation notice; and the receipt of approval in-principle from SGX-ST.

2. SUPPLEMENTAL DEED TO THE SPA

The Company, together with the Vendors and the Target Company has entered into a supplemental deed dated 31 December 2020 (the " Supplemental Deed ") to supplement and vary the SPA in the manner as set out in the Supplemental Deed. Except to the extent expressly varied or amended by the provisions of the Supplemental Deed, the terms and conditions of the SPA shall remain in full force and effect.

