Citicore Energy REIT : Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Jun 6, 2022

Citicore Energy REIT Corp.

Citicore Energy REIT Corp.

CREIT

Subject of the Disclosure Acquisition of a parcel of land located in the Municipality of Surallah, Province of South Cotabato, with an area of 79,997 square meters (the "South Cotabato Property"). Background/Description of the Disclosure On March 9, 2022, CREIT's Board of Directors ("BOD") approved the acquisition of the South Cotabato Property and the subsequent execution of a lease agreement. The acquisition of the South Cotabato Property is an asset purchase from Citicore Solar South Cotabato, Inc. ("Citicore South Cotabato").



On June 06, 2022, CREIT entered into a Deed of Absolute Sale ("DOAS") with Citicore South Cotabato for the acquisition of the South Cotabato Property for PhP753,801,981.00.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 9, 2022

Date Jun 6, 2022

Description of the Assets Involved The South Cotabato Property is a parcel of land located in the Municipality of Surallah, Province of South Cotabato, with an area of 79,997 square meters. The property is the site of Citicore South Cotabato's 6.23MWp Solar Power Plant, which was successfully commissioned on December 9, 2015.

Type (land, building, etc.) Location Size Rights Acquired (Ownership/ Leasehold etc.) Land Brgy. Centrala, Surallah, Province of South Cotabato 79,997 square meters Full ownership

Contract price, valuation and the methods used to value the assets The contract price of the transaction is PhP753,801,981.00. The property was valued using Income Approach adopting the Discounted Cash Flow Method based on a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. The Direct Capitalization Approach was also used as a secondary method to cross-check the value of the property.



The BOD's approval for the acquisition was reached after a favorable endorsement from CREIT's Real Party Transaction Review and Compliance Committee, which considered the valuation report of the Third Party Appraiser, the fairness opinion and valuation report of the Independent External Party, and the recommendation of the Fund Manager. Terms of payment The total purchase price of PhP753,801,981.00 was paid in cash upon the execution of the DOAS. Conditions precedent to closing of the transaction, if any The execution of the DOAS took place after the issuance by CREIT's Compliance Officer that its execution is compliant with existing laws, rules, and regulations. The transaction was consummated upon full payment of the purchase price. Any other salient terms Immediately after the execution of the DOAS, CREIT and Citicore South Cotabato executed a lease agreement for a term of 25 years.

Name Nature of any material relationship with the Issuer, their directors/ officers, or any of their affiliates Citicore Solar South Cotabato, Inc. Citicore South Cotabato is wholly-owned by Sikat Solar Holdco, Inc. ("SSHI"). In turn, SSHI is wholly-owned by Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation ("CREC"). CREC owns 47.63% of CREIT.

Discussion on the probable impact of the transaction on the business, financials and other aspects of the REIT Together with the acquisition of the 253,880 square meters of land located in Barangay Pasong Bangkal, San Ildefonso, Province of Bulacan (the "Bulacan Property"), the acquisition of the South Cotabato Property will allow CREIT to generate leasing income over a long-term period of 25 years, adding 20% to its total leased area. The two properties will contribute 21% to CREIT's total lease revenue and bring total operating capacity of all its tenants to 145MWdc from CREIT's pre-Initial Public Offering capacity of 124MWdc.

Other Relevant Information This disclosure is being amended to reflect the execution of the DOAS between CREIT and Citicore South Cotabato.

Filed on behalf by: Name James Jumalon Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary

