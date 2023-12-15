Citicore Energy REIT Corporation is a Philippines-based company which operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company's primary objective is to explore, develop and utilize renewable resources with a particular focus on solar and wind energy generation to design, construct, erect, assemble, commission, and operate power-generating plants and related facilities for the conversion of renewable energy into a usable form fit for electricity generation and distribution; and to perform other ancillary and incidental activities. It operates through two segments: sale of solar energy and leasing. The sale of the solar energy business segment is engaged in the generation of electricity from solar energy through its Clark Solar Power Project. The leasing business segment is engaged in the rental operations of the Company with related parties. Its leasing properties include Clark Solar Power Plant, Armenia Property, the Toledo Property, the Silay Property, and the Dalayap Property.

Sector Specialized REITs