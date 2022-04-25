Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Citicore Energy REIT Corp.
  News
  Summary
    CREIT   PHY1642D1064

CITICORE ENERGY REIT CORP.

(CREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-21
2.600 PHP   -0.38%
CITICORE ENERGY REIT : Reinvestment Plan Progress Report
PU
Citicore Energy REIT's Net Income, Revenue Soar in 2021
MT
Citicore Energy REIT Corp. entered into a letter of deed to acquire BULACAN PROPERTY for 1.75 billion.
CI
Summary 
Summary

Citicore Energy REIT : Reinvestment Plan Progress Report

04/25/2022 | 12:19am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Citicore Energy REIT Corp.CREIT PSE Disclosure Form REIT-2 - Reinvestment Plan Progress Report
Reference: Section 6 of the Amended PSE Listing Rules for REITS
  • Annual Report
  • Quarterly Report
Subject of the Disclosure

Use of Proceeds pursuant to the Reinvestment Plan of Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation ("CREC"), as Sponsor of Citicore Energy REIT Corp. ("CREIT").

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Progress Report on the Application of Proceeds as of March 31, 2022, duly certified by external auditors in relation to the Reinvestment Plan of CREC, as Sponsor of CREIT.

Update or Status of the Reinvestment Plan

As of March 31, 2022, the remaining balance of the proceeds from the sale of CREC's offer shares in CREIT and its sale of income-generating real estate to CREIT amounts to Five Billion Two Hundred Forty-Four Million Seven Hundred Thirty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-Four Pesos and Fifty-One Centavos (Php5,244,737,944.51)

Summary of Transactions Involving Real Estate and/or Infrastructure Projects for the Period

Disbursements Breakdown

AFAB Solar Rooftop Phase 1 - PHP 307,997,768.76
Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 1 - PHP 435,993,012.84
Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 2 - PHP 126,167,769.46

Total Disbursements as of March 31, 2022 - PHP 870,158,551.06

Description of Real Estate Assets and/or Infrastructure Projects for the Period

AFAB Solar Rooftop Phase 1 - Solar rooftop in Bataan
Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 1 - Solar farm in Arayat and Mexico, Pampanga, under a 50-50 joint venture with AC Energy Corporation
Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 2 - Extension of Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 1

Other Relevant Information

None.

Filed on behalf by:
Name James Jumalon
Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Citicore Energy REIT Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 04:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
