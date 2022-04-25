Citicore Energy REIT : Reinvestment Plan Progress Report

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Citicore Energy REIT Corp.

CREIT

Reference: Section 6 of the Amended PSE Listing Rules for REITS

Subject of the Disclosure Use of Proceeds pursuant to the Reinvestment Plan of Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation ("CREC"), as Sponsor of Citicore Energy REIT Corp. ("CREIT"). Background/Description of the Disclosure Progress Report on the Application of Proceeds as of March 31, 2022, duly certified by external auditors in relation to the Reinvestment Plan of CREC, as Sponsor of CREIT. Update or Status of the Reinvestment Plan As of March 31, 2022, the remaining balance of the proceeds from the sale of CREC's offer shares in CREIT and its sale of income-generating real estate to CREIT amounts to Five Billion Two Hundred Forty-Four Million Seven Hundred Thirty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-Four Pesos and Fifty-One Centavos (Php5,244,737,944.51) Summary of Transactions Involving Real Estate and/or Infrastructure Projects for the Period Disbursements Breakdown



AFAB Solar Rooftop Phase 1 - PHP 307,997,768.76

Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 1 - PHP 435,993,012.84

Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 2 - PHP 126,167,769.46



Total Disbursements as of March 31, 2022 - PHP 870,158,551.06 Description of Real Estate Assets and/or Infrastructure Projects for the Period AFAB Solar Rooftop Phase 1 - Solar rooftop in Bataan

Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 1 - Solar farm in Arayat and Mexico, Pampanga, under a 50-50 joint venture with AC Energy Corporation

Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 2 - Extension of Arayat Mexico Solar Farm Phase 1 Other Relevant Information None.