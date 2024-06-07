MANILA (Reuters) - Shares in Citicore Renewable Energy Corp, one of the Philippines' biggest solar power producers, opened at a price of 2.75 pesos ($0.047) each in their market debut on Friday, slightly above their initial public offer price of 2.70 pesos.

Citicore raised 5.3 billion pesos ($90.58 million) in what was only the Philippines' second listing this year, to finance new solar power plants and a battery energy storage system.

($1 = 58.51 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)