CITIGROUP CEO JANE FRASER SPEAKS ON CNBC

Citigroup Inc. is the world's leading banking group. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - corporate and investment banking (59.6%): financial intermediation, interest rate market activities, investment capital, etc., etc.; - commercial banking (40.4%): sale of traditional and specialized banking products (consumer credit, leasing credit, etc.); - other (0.1%): primarily private banking and management of alternative investment funds. At the end of 2020, the group managed USD 1,280.7 billion in current deposits and USD 650.9 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 2,303 branches worldwide