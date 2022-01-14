CITIGROUP CFO SAYS EXPECTS CARD PAYMENT RATES TO NORMALIZE TOWARDS THE BACK HALF OF 2022

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG Stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Water
Financial Data
Wind energy
Robotics
Boats
Israeli innovation
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Financial Data
Wind energy
Robotics
Boats
Israeli innovation
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Citigroup Inc.
News
Summary
C
US1729674242
CITIGROUP INC.
(C)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
01/14 12:26:54 pm
66.075
USD
-2.52%
12:23p
Citigroup ceo says confident making last big structural decision with mexico consumer exit
RE
12:06p
Citigroup cfo says expects card payment rates to normalize towards the back half of 2022
RE
11:42a
Banks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
CITIGROUP CFO SAYS EXPECTS CARD PAYMENT RATES TO NORMALIZE TOWARDS THE BACK HALF OF 2022
01/14/2022 | 12:06pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CITIGROUP CFO SAYS EXPECTS CARD PAYMENT RATES TO NORMALIZE TOWARDS THE BACK HALF OF 2022
© Reuters 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
12:23p
Citigroup ceo says confident making last big structural decision with mexico consumer e..
RE
12:06p
Citigroup cfo says expects card payment rates to normalize towards the back half of 202..
RE
11:42a
Banks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive
RE
11:38a
Cinven Explores Options, Including IPO, For Envirotainer
MT
11:31a
Early holiday shopping depressed U.S. retail sales in December
RE
10:32a
CITIGROUP
: Citi Establishes Clearing & Settlement With New Beijing Stock Exchange
PU
10:12a
CITIGROUP
: press release dated January 14, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
09:38a
Today on Wall Street
: Back to reality
09:26a
Citigroup's Fourth-Quarter Results Best Wall Street Consensus Boosted by Revenue Increa..
MT
09:25a
Financial Stocks Decline Ahead of Friday Opener
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
01/12
Keefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Citigroup Price Target to $81 From $87, Maintains Outper..
MT
01/10
Jefferies Adjusts Citigroup's Price Target to $80 From $87, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/06
Piper Sandler Lowers Price Target for Citigroup to $88 From $94, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
70 739 M
-
-
Net income 2021
20 779 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
6,71x
Yield 2021
3,02%
Capitalization
134 B
134 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,88x
Nbr of Employees
220 000
Free-Float
63,9%
More Financials
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
67,78 $
Average target price
79,88 $
Spread / Average Target
17,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason
Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan
Chairman
Mike Whitaker
Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff
Chief Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.
12.24%
134 494
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
6.24%
497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
9.60%
399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
6.82%
252 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
16.72%
223 285
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
1.29%
197 644
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave