    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
CITIGROUP CFO SAYS EXPECTS CARD PAYMENT RATES TO NORMALIZE TOWARDS THE BACK HALF OF 2022

01/14/2022 | 12:06pm EST
© Reuters 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
12:23pCitigroup ceo says confident making last big structural decision with mexico consumer e..
RE
12:06pCitigroup cfo says expects card payment rates to normalize towards the back half of 202..
RE
11:42aBanks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive
RE
11:38aCinven Explores Options, Including IPO, For Envirotainer
MT
11:31aEarly holiday shopping depressed U.S. retail sales in December
RE
10:32aCITIGROUP : Citi Establishes Clearing & Settlement With New Beijing Stock Exchange
PU
10:12aCITIGROUP : press release dated January 14, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
09:38aToday on Wall Street: Back to reality
09:26aCitigroup's Fourth-Quarter Results Best Wall Street Consensus Boosted by Revenue Increa..
MT
09:25aFinancial Stocks Decline Ahead of Friday Opener
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70 739 M - -
Net income 2021 20 779 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,71x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 63,9%
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 67,78 $
Average target price 79,88 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.12.24%134 494
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.24%497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.60%399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.72%223 285
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.29%197 644