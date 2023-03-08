CITIGROUP CFO SAYS TRADING REVENUE WILL DECLINE IN THE HIGH SING…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
TESLA, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Education
Fintechs
Boats
Robotics
US Basketball
The Vegan Market
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Hydrogen
Europe's family businesses
Fintechs
Cybersecurity
Education
Smart City
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Citigroup Inc.
News
Summary
C
US1729674242
CITIGROUP INC.
(C)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:55:49 2023-03-08 pm EST
50.74
USD
-0.68%
03:46p
Lazard Names Raymond McGuire as President
MT
03:37p
Citigroup cfo says trading revenue will decline in the high sing…
RE
03:34p
Citigroup cfo conference remarks interrupted by protestor…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
CITIGROUP CFO SAYS TRADING REVENUE WILL DECLINE IN THE HIGH SING…
03/08/2023 | 03:37pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CITIGROUP CFO SAYS TRADING REVENUE WILL DECLINE IN THE HIGH SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q
© Reuters 2023
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
03:46p
Lazard Names Raymond McGuire as President
MT
03:37p
Citigroup cfo says trading revenue will decline in the high sing…
RE
03:34p
Citigroup cfo conference remarks interrupted by protestor…
RE
03:28p
Citigroup cfo expects 'mild recession' in the back half of the y…
RE
03:26p
Citigroup cfo expects fed will stay resolute to deal with inflat…
RE
03:25p
Citigroup cfo mark mason says interest rates are likely to stay…
RE
03:07p
Lazard Appoints Former Citigroup Vice Chairman Raymond McGuire as President
MT
02:27p
Lazard appoints former Citi exec. Raymond McGuire as president
RE
12:32p
FTAI Aviation Plans Public Offering of Preferred Shares
MT
10:37a
Citigroup Inc : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
03/03
Citigroup cuts Admiral; Jefferies likes PPHE
AN
03/02
Numis cuts BT to 'sell'; Citigroup cuts Babcock
AN
02/28
JPMorgan cuts Mondi; Rolls-Royce raised
AN
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
77 901 M
-
-
Net income 2023
11 327 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
9,05x
Yield 2023
4,07%
Capitalization
99 285 M
99 285 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,28x
Nbr of Employees
238 104
Free-Float
62,2%
More Financials
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
51,08 $
Average target price
56,93 $
Spread / Average Target
11,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason
Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan
Chairman
Mike Whitaker
Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff
Chief Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.
15.37%
99 285
MORGAN STANLEY
15.71%
161 567
CHARLES SCHWAB
-9.98%
138 084
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
3.98%
122 080
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
2.26%
41 619
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.
16.69%
25 581
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave