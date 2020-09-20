Log in
CITIGROUP TO RUN LYXOR SALE, WITH EUROPEAN AND U.S. ASSET MANAGERS EXPECTED TO BID - SOURCES

09/20/2020 | 11:09am EDT

CITIGROUP TO RUN LYXOR SALE, WITH EUROPEAN AND U.S. ASSET MANAGERS EXPECTED TO BID - SOURCES

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 011 M - -
Net income 2020 7 010 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 4,58%
Capitalization 93 392 M 93 392 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 66,31 $
Last Close Price 44,86 $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President, Director & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-43.85%93 392
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.30%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.17%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.95%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.75%142 193
