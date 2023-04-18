Advanced search
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:50:52 2023-04-18 pm EDT
49.86 USD   +0.33%
04:43pCiti 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting
BU
01:27pGoldman Sachs' profit falls on sluggish dealmaking
RE
09:11a Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for the GDR Programs of Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co., Ltd. and Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

04/18/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
Citigroup Inc. will hold its 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). This year’s Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format. A live webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CITI2023.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING:

If you are a stockholder, you or your proxyholder can participate, vote, ask questions, and examine our rules of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CITI2023 and using your 16-digit control number. Electronic entry to the meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and the meeting will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET. If you encounter difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CITI2023.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 488 M - -
Net income 2023 12 120 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,03x
Yield 2023 4,18%
Capitalization 96 736 M 96 736 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,69 $
Average target price 56,60 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Anand Selvakesari Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.9.86%96 736
MORGAN STANLEY5.02%149 326
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.88%119 269
CHARLES SCHWAB-36.62%95 973
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED9.39%44 482
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.22.69%26 666
